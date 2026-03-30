The 2026 Final Four is set after UConn's crazy comeback

The field of 68 officially was cut to four teams this weekend. Two No. 1 seeds advanced as expected in blowout fashion. A Big Ten program got back to the Final Four for the first time in two decades. The blue blood bowl in Washington D.C. did not disappoint to end the weekend.

Are you not entertained?

OH MY GOODNESS 😱



UCONN LEADSSSS UNBELIEVABLE #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/IPX2JWiw0b — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2026

No. 2 seed UConn (East), No. 3 seed Illinois (South), No. 1 seed Arizona (West), and No. 1 seed Michigan (Midwest) have all advanced to play in the Final Four next weekend in Indianapolis. Illinois pulled away late from Iowa in a Big Ten regional final, Arizona rode a big second half to blowout Purdue, Michigan hammered Tennessee, and UConn erased a 19-point deficit as Jon Scheyer‘s team had an absolute meltdown loss in the Big Dance for the second year in a row. These meltdowns continue to happen for the Blue Devils.

Teams ranked No. 1 (Michigan), No. 2 (Arizona), No. 4 (Illinois), and No. 9 (UConn) at KenPom will be participating in this year’s Final Four. Can Dan Hurley win this third national title in four seasons? Will Illinois finally win a national title? Or will the winner of Arizona/Michigan claim their second national title? We will find out next weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Only two games are left in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. UConn will face Illinois and Arizona will face Michigan on Saturday night. The winners will play in the national championship game.

Final Four appearances