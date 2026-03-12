FINAL: Kentucky avoids second-half collapse in 78-72 win over Missouri in SEC Tournament

Kentucky nearly blew a 16-point second-half lead, but all that matters in March is the final score.

On Thursday in Nashville, the 9-seeded Wildcats avoided disaster by taking down the 8-seeded Missouri Tigers 78-72 in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Kentucky played great basketball in the first half, taking a nine-point lead into the locker room, which eventually ballooned to double-digits after the break. Missouri would fight all the way back to take the lead with a couple of minutes left, but a timely run down the stretch from the ‘Cats has them moving on in the bracket.

Otega Oweh led Kentucky with a team-high 21 points on 9-18 shooting. Denzel Aberdeen chipped in 16 points and seven assists while Collin Chandler went for 15 points on 5-6 shooting to round out the Three-Headed GOATs performance. UK only shot 6-21 from deep, but still managed a 49.1 percent clip from the field thanks to 18 assists with just nine turnovers. Mark Mitchell did all he could for Mizzou by pouring in 32 points, but he and the rest of the Tigers ran out of gas late.

Kentucky will return to Bridgestone Arena on Friday at 1:00 p.m. ET for a showdown with the top-seeded Florida Gators. UK dropped both matchups against Florida during the regular season, but can wipe those from memory with a big postseason win.

To start, Kentucky’s defensive effort was much improved from the day prior while the offense was humming through the first segment. The ‘Cats were throwing down dunks early on as Missouri sprinkled in zone defense looks. Foul trouble soon became an issue, though. All four of Oweh, Aberdeen, Chandler, and Jasper Johnson were tagged with two fouls in the first half. Mizzou was in the bonus by the 8:30 mark.

But the momentum flipped entirely in Kentucky’s favor after the score was tied at 20. UK closed the half with an 18-9 stretch, sparked by an 8-0 run. Despite a rough shooting half from Oweh (3-8 FG), the ‘Cats were thriving thanks to good ball movement. UK racked up 10 assists to just four turnovers in the first half compared to two assists and seven turnovers by the Tigers. Mizzou shot just 37 percent from the field through 20 minutes as Kentucky took a 38-29 lead into the intermission.

Chandler opened the second half strong with a three-pointer that gave Kentucky its largest lead of the game at a dozen. A couple of fastbreak finishes followed, forcing Mizzou into an early timeout with the ‘Cats in front by 14. UK’s advantage would grow to as many as 16 points, just a few good possessions away from blowing the game open. But the Tigers punched back with a 7-0 run in under 90 seconds that brought it back to a single-digit contest.

Mitchell and Shawn Phillips Jr. kept Missouri alive, scoring 16 of the Tigers’ first 20 points to open the half. Defensive stops, particularly in the paint, suddenly became tough to come by for Kentucky. It was just a seven-point lead for the ‘Cats with 10 minutes to go, but Phillips did pick up his fourth foul in the midst of Mizzou’s run. Mitchell continued to feast, though. Behind his play, it was just a three-point ball game at the under-8 media timeout.

Kentucky was able to push its lead back out to seven with under five minutes to go, a similar situation to the last matchup in early January. But stopping Mitchell proved to be nearly impossible. His 30th point of the afternoon made it a 69-68 edge for the ‘Cats at the final media timeout. Immediately out of the break, Mitchell added another bucket to put Missouri in front, but Aberdeen countered with two free throws as we dipped under the two-minute mark.

After a Kentucky stop, Oweh charged to the rim for a tough layup that made it a three-point lead. Mitchell turned it over the next time down with less than 60 seconds to play. Aberdeen then hit the biggest shot of the game, a floater right before the shot clock went off that capped off a massive 6-0 run. UK was up five with 22.5 seconds left — and that was all she wrote.

Survive and advance, baby.

