FINAL: Kentucky collapses on the road in 96-85 loss to Texas A&M

It was a full-on collapse by the Wildcats in College Station.

On Tuesday night, Kentucky (19-11; 10-7 SEC) went from up 12 in the first half to down 12 at halftime in what ended up being a crushing 96-85 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies (20-10; 10-7 SEC). The ‘Cats were in full control early on before allowing Texas A&M to close the first half on a 27-3 run — yes, a 27-3 run. There would be no miracle comeback for UK this time around, either.

Otega Oweh led Kentucky with 24 points (6-15 FG), his 14th game this season with at least 20 points against an SEC opponent, while chipping in nine rebounds and five assists. He was aided by 19 points and seven boards from Mo Dioubate, but no other Wildcat was able to reach double-digits. Denzel Aberdeen dished out eight assists with just one turnover.

Texas A&M shot 13-28 from three-point range while gaining 18 points off 13 Kentucky turnovers. The Aggies picked up 57 points from their bench. UK shot just 8-26 from deep and 17-29 from the free-throw line. Five different Aggies reached double-digits, led by 21 points from Rylan Griffen.

After a feel-good win over Vanderbilt a few days ago, this loss has a Wednesday start in the SEC Tournament fully on the table for the ‘Cats. This weekend’s regular-season finale for Senior Day against a red-hot Florida team is now even more important than it already was.

Outside of a few early turnovers, Kentucky was cruising through the first 12 minutes of this game. Oweh scored six quick points with help from a successful challenge call by head coach Mark Pope. Even with Aberdeen picking up a pair of fouls in the opening segment, Jasper Johnson came in and provided great minutes, finding Brandon Garrison for a couple of easy baskets at the rim. Kentucky came out shooting 8-11 from the field, was handling the Aggie press well, and played good defense on the other end. It was a 30-18 lead for the ‘Cats with 8:05 left in the half.

But a lineup change by Pope allowed Texas A&M to build momentum. The Aggies ripped off 13 straight points as UK missed five straight field goals, forcing the ‘Cats into a timeout. Aberdeen would end the scoring drought with a layup, only for A&M to run off a 14-3 run to close the half. In total, it was a 27-3 run for the Aggies to end the half as they took a 45-33 lead into the intermission.

Texas A&M continued to pour it on out of the locker room with an immediate 8-3 run, leading to another Kentucky timeout. By the first media break, it was a 59-40 lead for the Aggies. UK went down by as many as 21 points a couple of times in the second half before trying to mount a comeback attempt. A lengthy field goal drought for the Aggies allowed Kentucky to get it down to 13 points with about four minutes to go. With 70 seconds left in regulation, it was just a seven-point Aggie lead once Trent Noah hit a trio of free throws after being fouled on a three-pointer.

That was as close as Kentucky would get, though. To make matters worse, Noah twisted his ankle down the stretch after accidentally landing on Pope’s foot. It was that kind of night for the ‘Cats…

