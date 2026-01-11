FINAL: Kentucky finds its joy in 92-68 blowout win over Mississippi State

For the first time in what felt like forever, Kentucky men’s basketball was having fun on the hardwood again.

On Saturday night in Rupp Arena, the Wildcats (10-6; 1-2 SEC) overcame — yet another — slow start in thrilling fashion, ultimately walking away with a 92-68 blowout win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-6; 2-1 SEC). Kentucky went down by double-digits early before flipping the script, controlling the final 30 minutes en route to a must-have victory, avoiding a 0-3 start in SEC play along the way.

Otega Oweh had one of his best games of the season, finishing with 22 points, five assists, and five steals on 10-17 shooting. Three other Wildcats went for double-figures: Malachi Moreno (17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals), Kam Williams (14 points, 5 rebounds), and Denzel Aberdeen (16 points, 4 assists). Kentucky ended up shooting 55.2 percent from the field, including a 9-22 mark from deep.

Despite Jaland Lowe going down early with an injury and Jayden Quaintance sitting out, Kentucky was able to move the ball well and score in the half-court with relative ease. After getting embarrassed through the first two games of the SEC schedule, the ‘Cats looked like a team having fun again.

If you only tuned into the first eight minutes, you would have thought Kentucky was going to be the team getting blown out. Mississippi State jumped out to a double-digit lead less than five minutes into the game, which brought out early boo birds from the Big Blue Nation. To make matters worse, Lowe appeared to re-injure his right shoulder after colliding with a Bulldog player, which prompted him to run straight to the locker room. MSU was making every shot, leading 26-15 with 12 minutes in the half.

But something happened after that. Kentucky flipped a switch and began to control all momentum. Four straight made buckets from the ‘Cats cut the deficit down to six points and forced MSU into a timeout. A Jasper Johnson three-pointer capped off a 12-0 run for UK that put his team in front for the first time all game at the 8:13 mark. The Bulldogs would regain the lead momentarily a few times before Kentucky punched right back.

Collin Chandler got a layup to fall down the stretch of the first half, which gave UK a 44-39 lead at the break despite Mississippi State shooting 57.1 percent from the field. Moreno, in particular, was playing excellent basketball with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a pair of steals through the first 20 minutes. Oweh and Williams both had nine points going into the intermission.

Out of the break, Mississippi State continued to knock down shots, but UK was able to counter with a couple of three-pointers and by getting to the line. Back-to-back triples from Aberdeen gave the ‘Cats a 59-53 lead, forcing MSU to burn a timeout with a little over 12 minutes left in the game. UK bumped its lead up to nine points after a Brandon Garrison dunk in transition, requiring MSU to use another timeout — their last one of the game with still 10-plus minutes to go.

Kentucky would finally build a double-digit lead, 74-62, for the first time all game after Oweh drilled a three-pointer from the top of the key. The Wildcats wouldn’t look back either. An immediate 8-0 run ballooned UK’s advantage up to 20 with under five minutes to go. They would run out the clock from there to pick up the conference win.

