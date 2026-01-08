FINAL: Kentucky fumbles late lead in 73-68 home loss to Missouri

Kentucky had every opportunity to beat Missouri, but too many mistakes down the stretch cost the Wildcats in loss that could very well come back to bite this team come the postseason.

On Wednesday night in Rupp Arena, Kentucky came up short in a 73-68 loss to the Tigers, sending the ‘Cats to 0-2 in SEC play. UK was up by eight points in the final minutes, but missed shots and poor turnovers allowed Mizzou to stay alive. The Tigers made the right plays, hit enough free throws, and pulled out a massive upset that will have Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament odds gasping for air.

Otega Oweh paced the ‘Cats with a team-high 20 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists, and four steals. None of his teammates reached double figures, though. Mizzou shot over 51 percent from the field compared to a 43.1 percent mark by UK. The Tigers closed the game on a 15-2 run over the final four minutes. This was a Quad 3 loss for the ‘Cats.

The starting lineup change (which saw Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance inserted) did result in Kentucky not falling into an early hole, but easy offense was still tough to come by. After Denzel Aberdeen knocked down a mid-range jumper to put points on the board, the ‘Cats went over five minutes without another made field goal. Luckily, the defense was earning enough stops on the other end to keep Missouri from blowing the game open.

Both teams would pick up the pace midway through the opening half. After going down by as many as seven points, 19-12, Kentucky began to find a bit of a groove. A 7-0 run for the ‘Cats, fueled by five points from Oweh, tied the game up. It was a back-and-forth affair from there until a technical foul on Mark Pope (his first of the season) swung momentum back in Mizzou’s favor. The Tigers would take a 33-28 lead in the final minute of the half before a couple of made free throws from Lowe and a three-quarter court buzzer-beater from Oweh made it just a 33-32 hole for UK at the intermission.

Kentucky struck first out of the locker room with a 9-4 run to go back in front for the first time since the score was 10-9, but both teams combined for six turnovers through the first segment of the second half. Missouri would quickly respond, retaking the lead by a single point, before Lowe and Kam Williams knocked in a pair of triples, giving UK a 47-42 lead and forcing the Tigers into a timeout with 13 minutes left in the game.

Missouri would go on its own run after that, even jumping ahead 51-49 as we hit the midway point of the half. But the ‘Cats had another punch to throw, rattling off a 9-2 run (including an end-to-end fastbreak from Brandon Garrison that ended with an assist) that lifted them to a five-point advantage with 6:41 to go. It looked like the Tigers might go on another run of their own, but six straight points from UK grew its lead to a game-high eight points. At the final media timeout, Kentucky was clinging to a 66-62 edge.

UK had a couple of chances to put Mizzou away for good, but couldn’t knock down any timely shots. That opened an opportunity for the Tigers, which cut its deficit down to just one. Pope called a timeout with one minute to go and Kentucky up 68-67, but Oweh lost the ball out of bounds on the following play. Missouri would score the next time down to take the lead, followed by another costly turnover by the ‘Cats.

Now down three with 10 seconds on the clock, Kentucky called a timeout and would have one final shot at sending this game to overtime. But Lowe’s off-balance desperation three didn’t even hit the rim, gifting Missouri a huge conference victory on the road.

