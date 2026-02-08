FINAL: Kentucky pulls off another 2nd half comeback in 74-71 win over Tennessee

It doesn’t matter what the score is; Kentucky always has a chance against Tennessee.

On Saturday night in Rupp Arena, the Wildcats (17-7; 8-3 SEC) overcame yet another massive second-half hole to take down the Volunteers (16-7; 6-4 SEC) by a final score of 74-71. Kentucky trailed by as many as 14 points going into halftime before mounting an impressive comeback in the final 20 minutes. Collin Chandler once again came up clutch with a huge three-pointer in the closing minute that ultimately locked up the win.

Kentucky’s defense was spectacular in the second half, holding Tennessee to just a 6-30 mark (20 percent) from the field after the intermission. Otega Oweh led the way for the ‘Cats with 21 points while Denzel Aberdeen chipped in 16 points of his own. Malachi Moreno stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a pair of blocks. Despite being outrebounded by 15 (46-31), UK finished the night shooting 50 percent from the field and scored 20 more points in the paint than the Vols.

After overcoming a 17-point deficit in the first game against Tennessee back in January on the road, the Wildcats pulled off another miracle in a season that continues to surprise.

Kentucky came out of the gates playing well, even leading for a couple of minutes in the opening segment. UK started 4-5 from the field and had the full-backing of a rowdy Rupp crowd. But keeping Tennessee off the glass proved to be an issue early and often. Then Nate Ament and Ja’Kobi Gillespie caught fire while Kentucky’s offense slowed to a crawl. The ‘Cats missed their first five free throws and first six three-pointers of the night before Aberdeen finally knocked in a three with five minutes left in the half.

With 3:03 until the break, Kentucky was still within striking distance after a couple of free throws from Trent Noah. But the ‘Cats couldn’t have closed the half any worse than they did. Seven straight points for the Vols made it a double-digit lead. Tennessee tacked on a pair of freebies right before the break to take a 47-33 lead into halftime. Ament (19) and Gillespie (14) matched UK by themselves with a combined 33 points through 20 minutes of action.

But similar to round one a few weeks ago, Kentucky refused to go away quietly. After trading points for the first several possessions, the ‘Cats threw a big punch. Back-to-back scores at the rim from Mo Dioubate made it just a six-point deficit, 57-51, with 11:54 left in the game as Tennessee went on a three-minute scoring drought. Slowly but surely, UK kept pushing, fueled by some big minutes from Jasper Johnson. Four straight points for the ‘Cats made it a one-score game and forced the Vols into a timeout.

With a little under eight minutes to go, Tennessee was ice cold after having missed 13 of its last 14 shot attempts, but still clung to a two-point lead, 59-57, going into a media timeout. An acrobatic layup from Oweh eventually gave Kentucky its first lead since early in the first half, but the Vols countered right away with a couple of big buckets to go back in front. At the final media timeout, Tennessee was up 65-62.

The Vols continued to leave the door open thanks to missed shot after missed shot. Kentucky called a timeout with the ball down 67-66 and just 1:41 left in regulation. Aberdeen would get fouled and made both to give UK the lead, but Ament responded with an easy layup. Kentucky called another timeout, now down 69-68 with 49.9 to go. Then Captain Clutch made his appearance.

A great pass on a drive from Oweh found Chandler on the wing for a three. Swish. ‘Cats up 71-69 with 27.4 seconds left. Ament missed his turnaround jumper out of the timeout, Moreno secured the defensive rebound, and was immediately fouled. He hit the first free throw but missed the second. Tennessee would get fouled before the inbounds pass, making both at the line with the score now 72-71 in favor of UK.

Chandler was then fouled for a one-and-one. He missed the first, but Dioubate chased after the ball, recovered it, and threw it out to Aberdeen, who was fouled with 3.7 seconds to go. He made both to make it a three-point game once again. Tennessee’s half-court heave was no good. Ball game, ‘Cats win.

