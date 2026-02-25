FINAL: Kentucky sneaks out of Columbia with 72-63 win over South Carolina

It certainly wasn’t a pretty game of basketball in Columbia, but a win is still a win.

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats (18-10; 9-6 SEC) put an end to a three-game losing streak with a 72-63 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-16; 3-12 SEC). Both teams shot under 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from deep, combining for 27 turnovers along the way. But a late-game run by the ‘Cats, capped off with another clutch shot from Collin Chandler, pushed them over the edge for a must-have victory.

Denzel Aberdeen paced Kentucky with 19 points, four rebounds, and five assists in 37 minutes. He was aided by productive performances from Mo Dioubate (12 points) and Andrija Jelavić (11). Dioubate was especially impactful in the second half. Otega Oweh finished with just eight points, marking the first time all season he’s failed to hit the double-digit mark. Chandler tacked on 10 points behind a 2-4 shooting clip from deep.

This was easily one of the worst games Kentucky has put together all season long, but it luckily came against a struggling opponent. The win also likely locks up the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament status with just three more regular-season games to play.

South Carolina opened the game on fire from deep, making four of its first eight three-pointers to take an early 12-5 lead. The Gamecocks quickly cooled off from there, but it took Kentucky a while to hit a groove. We saw some ugly basketball being played for a lengthy stretch — until Aberdeen decided to flip the momentum in his team’s favor. The senior guard knocked down three straight triples to push the ‘Cats in front.

Kentucky’s defense stepped up, too. The Gamecocks went on a couple of multi-minute field goal droughts, at one point missing 13 of their last 14 shot attempts. A pair of fouls on South Carolina’s leading scorer Meechie Johnson helped UK extend its lead. Led by a first half-high 11 points from Aberdeen, the ‘Cats closed the half on a 19-6 run over the final 10 minutes to take a 28-21 lead into the intermission.

Out of the break, South Carolina immediately rattled off a 7-0 run to tie the game up. Jelavić would respond with five straight points of his own as both sides began to find some offensive rhythm (for this game’s standards, at least). The Gamecocks continued to respond, but couldn’t find a way to retake the lead. A solo 5-0 run from Dioubate put Kentucky ahead 46-41 with 11 minutes left to play before South Carolina went on another run tie the score at 48-48.

Kentucky would go on a timely run as the Gamecocks went nearly four minutes without a made field goal. Fueled by some big minutes from Dioubate, the ‘Cats took a 59-52 lead going into the final media timeout — only for South Carolina to tack on back-to-back buckets, trimming its deficit down to two and forcing UK into a timeout. But that was as close as the Gamecocks would get. Chandler knocked down a massive three-pointer that made it a 64-57 lead with under two minutes remaining. UK would go on to ice the game at the free-throw line, putting an end to its three-game losing skid.

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.