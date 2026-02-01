FINAL: Otega Oweh leads Kentucky to 85-77 bounce back win over Arkansas

After being blown out by 25 points on the road just a few days ago, Kentucky bounced back in impressive fashion against the program’s former head coach.

The Wildcats (15-7; 6-3 SEC) picked up a massive 85-77 victory over the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-6; 6-3 SEC) on Saturday night in Fayetteville, fueled by a game-high 24 points from Otega Oweh. Kentucky played one of its best overall games of the entire season, exacting revenge on John Calipari after last year’s loss in Lexington.

Oweh tacked on eight rebounds and three assists to his stat line in 38 minutes, while three other Wildcats finished in double-figures: Collin Chandler (13 points), Malachi Moreno (11 points, seven rebounds), and Denzel Aberdeen (10 points). Kentucky shot 53.6 percent from the field and 6-13 from deep. Despite UK missing nine free throws (19-30), Arkansas was even worse from the line (16-26). UK won the rebounding battle (35-26) and did a great job of limiting Razorback star guard Darius Acuff in the first half.

The officials tried to take this game over after halftime, but Kentucky found a way to stay focused and pick up a big-time road win. Mark Pope‘s crew has now won six of their last seven games.

Kentucky must have burned the tape from the Vanderbilt loss on Tuesday — this was a different group of Wildcats in the opening half. An Oweh layup, an Aberdeen three, and a couple of made jumpers had them leading 9-3 early on. That six-point lead with 17:08 left in the first half was UK’s largest lead on the road so far this season. The hot start would continue.

After coming out of the gate by making six of its first seven shots, Kentucky took a 14-5 lead and forced Arkansas into an early timeout. A few possessions later, and it was a 26-13 advantage for the ‘Cats eight minutes into the game. Oweh was leading all scorers with nine quick points. But the Razorbacks would punch back to make their first run of the game. A 10-2 run cut the UK lead down to five — and eventually as few as three — as the ‘Cats began to go cold from the field.

A pair of off-setting technical fouls on Oweh and Arkansas’ Billy Richmond (a former UK commit) right before the half added more fuel to the fire. Kentucky, which entered the game 9-0 when leading at the half this season, still took a 42-35 lead into the break. Acuff had just five points on 2-10 shooting for Arkansas through 20 minutes, while UK had three players with at least eight points. Both teams had a combined three turnovers, but Kentucky was more efficient and better on the glass.

It was a back-and-forth affair to begin the second half. Kentucky was 4-6 from the field while Arkansas was 5-6 by the first media timeout, the ‘Cats holding onto a 51-46 edge. Then the game flipped on its head in favor of the Razorbacks. UK was called for a trio of technicals — a couple of them questionable, at best — in a span of 38 seconds. A five-point lead for the ‘Cats turned into a four-point lead for Arkansas in less than three minutes.

But Kentucky would remain composed, even retaking the lead after a couple of made free throws by Trent Noah, who was huge in key moments. Another technical would enter the equation, this one on Arkansas, as fouls began to pile up for the Razorbacks. Momentum briefly flipped back toward the Wildcats from there. With 5:13 left in the game, UK was clinging to a 72-69 advantage. That lead grew to 75-69 going into the final media timeout.

Kentucky continued to muster up points at the charity stripe. The Wildcats ballooned their lead out to double-digits, 80-70, after Mo Dioubate, who also made big plays down the stretch, hit one of two. But two made buckets from Arkansas cut it down to six with under 90 seconds left. Chandler had a huge response, though, nailing a tough turnaround that extended the Kentucky lead back to eight. It would end up being enough for the ‘Cats, which hit the necessary free throws down the stretch to secure a massive Quad 1 win.

