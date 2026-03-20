FINAL: Otega Oweh's heroics send Kentucky to Round of 32 with 89-84 OT win over Santa Clara

Otega Oweh isn’t ready for his college career to end just yet.

On Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Oweh hit the biggest shot of his life, banking in a deep three-pointer for (7) Kentucky at the buzzer that sent the Wildcats into overtime against (10) Santa Clara. UK went on to win the extra frame, sealing an 89-84 victory in St. Louis while advancing to Sunday’s Round of 32 in the process.

They call it March Madness for a reason, folks.

OTEGA OWEH AT THE BUZZER TO SEND IT TO OVERTIME!!!! 🤯



THIS. IS. MARCH. pic.twitter.com/KGzYtY5rKO — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 20, 2026

Oweh finished with a career-high 35 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists in 43 minutes played. Kentucky needed every second of his performance, too. Brandon Garrison also had a huge game, posting 10 points, seven rebounds, and six blocks before fouling out late. Mo Dioubate chipped in 17 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks to push the Wildcats across the finish line. Denzel Aberdeen rounded out the double-digit scorers for UK with 16 points.

Kentucky moves on to face the winner of (2) Iowa State and (15) Tennessee State in Sunday’s second-round matchup.

Kentucky jumped out to a quick 5-0 start before both teams began trading blows. Garrison was providing some key minutes early as Malachi Moreno struggled to find his footing. Allen Graves picked up a pair of early fouls for Santa Clara that sent him to the bench. He would return a few minutes later, but was soon tagged with his third as he played just six first-half minutes and was mostly a non-factor. UK couldn’t find an offensive groove, though.

Collin Chandler missed all five of his three-point looks in the opening half. Kentucky as a team was just 4-13 from deep going into the intermission. Combine that with seven turnovers and minimal ball movement, and the ‘Cats were down 31-29 at the break. UK had just three free-throw attempts by halftime.

Santa Clara began the second half by taking a four-point lead before Kentucky fought back to tie it up. Chandler finally got a triple to fall while Garrison continued to make important plays on both ends of the floor. Oweh and Aberdeen had 15 combined points through the first eight minutes of the second half as the scoring picked up. Despite going ahead by as many as seven points, the ‘Cats couldn’t create the separation needed to break away. Santa Clara kept pushing, even retaking the lead as the game clock dipped under eight minutes.

It became a back-and-forth affair from there, the ‘Cats and Broncos swapping the lead on every other possession for a long stretch. An Oweh layup gave Kentucky a three-point lead into the final media timeout. But Santa Clara came out of the break by scoring four straight to go back in front. UK called a timeout down two with just 24 seconds left in the game.

Oweh would get a tough layup to fall out of the break as time was quickly coming off the clock. Graves then canned a three-pointer the other way with only a few seconds to go. But Oweh raced down the floor and fired off a deep three-pointer at the buzzer that banked in, sending us to overtime with the score knotted at 73-73. Insanity.

The constant scoring didn’t stop in the extra period. It was tied at 79 with under two minutes remaining before Kentucky broke away. Oweh would tack on two free throws before Garrison blocked a three-pointer and was fed a wide-open dunk to give UK a four-point edge. The ‘Cats hit enough free throws down the stretch to survive and advance.

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