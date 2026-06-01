First pitch time for Monday's game between Kentucky and WVU revealed
We have a first pitch time for Kentucky baseball’s must-win game on Monday in the Morgantown Regional.
The Wildcats and West Virginia Mountaineers will go head-to-head for a third time this postseason tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. ET inside Kendrick Family Ballpark. A TV assignment has yet to be announced, but it’ll be played on one of ESPN’s many channels.
Unfortunately, Kentucky should have been able to avoid this Game 7 scenario. The Bat Cats held a three-run lead going into the ninth inning against West Virginia on Sunday night, just a day after beating the same Mountaineers squad 11-9 in dramatic fashion on Saturday. Holding onto the lead and finishing off the win would have sent UK to the Super Regionals for the fourth time in program history.
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Instead, WVU poured in five runs in the top of the ninth (which set a new NCAA Tournament record). Kentucky failed to respond in the bottom of the inning, losing by the same score as the day prior, only in reverse, 11-9. A questionable pitching decision down the stretch by head coach Nick Mingione now has Kentucky fighting to keep its season alive.
Luckily, there is still another game left to erase this game from memory, but UK knows it should be looking ahead to the next round.
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