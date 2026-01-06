Five notes from a bizarre (and frustrating) Mark Pope Show

You don’t need me to tell you what happened to Kentucky in the Wildcats’ SEC opener down in Tuscaloosa — four wins for Nate Oats in four tries against Mark Pope, this one second-ugliest behind only the 29-point beatdown at the SEC Tournament to send UK home from Nashville. The second-year coach in Lexington spoke for the first time since the five minutes he gave at the Coleman Coliseum podium, along with the other four pouty minutes he spent with Tom Leach doing postgame radio, sitting down once again with Leach for his weekly call-in show that is no longer a call-in show.

And, lemme tell you, things got weird and, frankly, quite frustrating. Weirdly frustrating?

The Mark Pope Show served its usual purpose with post-loss reactions and practice updates ahead of Kentucky’s next outing, but this particular January 5 edition left you scratching your head at every twist and bizarre turn with developments I can guarantee you didn’t have on your bingo card.

Pope inexplicably compares AI filth to team chemistry speculation

Remember when Pope himself fueled speculation post-Louisville that there was something wrong with this Kentucky team that extended beyond what we saw on the hardwood? A “bad pregame experience” making his Wildcats play “out of character” with zero added context, followed by ridiculous Taylor Swift comparisons when pressed on the topic, saying he “just like(s) to leave out these little things that just keep everybody wondering and guessing.”

Then he gaslit the fanbase when finally confirming the team simply “flipped the switch early” at the KFC Yum! Center — nothing, apparently, to the rumors that these Wildcats got in a fight over some girl drama and didn’t like each other in general, among other chemistry-based theories.

Fast forward to SEC play with a fifth loss to open 2026, and Pope was asked once again about this group’s togetherness.

“What do you say to fans who think the guys don’t like each other?” Leach asked, via Josh from Benton, KY on social media.

“Well, that’s not true at all. You know, it’s interesting. It’s one of the brilliant things — Kentucky basketball is something we all care about so much and we talk about it so much,” Pope responded. “So there’s this insatiable hunger for all of us to find new information. There are so many stories that kind of grow legs that actually just are real fabrications. This team is as close and cares as much about each other as any team I’ve ever been around, and in some ways more.”

Again, chemistry concerns were a product of A) Pope opening that can of worms himself and admittedly enjoying all of the speculation that came with it, and B) fans actually watching the games and not seeing cohesion. But, whatever. We’ll just have to agree to disagree on that — especially when he goes on to compare those self-inflicted whispers to “reports” of his wife, Lee Anne, who is very much alive, thankfully, dying in a plane crash.

If that sounds insane, it’s because it is.

If you’ve been on social media at all in the last year or so, odds are good you’ve seen at least one piece of garbage AI clickbait with the most ridiculous headline and generated cover photo imaginable. They’re all over the BBN fan pages on Facebook — I see a couple each week, at minimum. Usually something to the effect of “OTEGA OWEH SAVES CANCER PATIENT FROM A FIRE” or “REED SHEPPARD SIGNS LUCRATIVE DEAL TO LEAVE ROCKETS AND MAKE HISTORIC RETURN TO KENTUCKY” or “MARK POPE DONATES HIS ENTIRE SALARY TO SUPPORT THE TROOPS IN HEARTWARMING GESTURE.” My sweet mother sent me one about Brandon Garrison getting paid $50K to “intentionally underperform on defense during Kentucky’s humiliating 94-59 loss to Gonzaga” as part of an earth-shattering sports betting scandal.

Screenshot

They’re created by bots, designed to drive free revenue by preying on users who click and share posts without taking the extra half-second to ask themselves, “Does any of this look or sound right?” I expect my mother, a casual fan who loosely follows along, mostly to support me (love you, mom), to get tricked on occasion by that nonsense.

I don’t expect the head coach of the Kentucky men’s basketball program to refer to that AI slop as actual reporting and people writing things “just because we’re trying to find something to talk about,” somehow comparing it to chemistry questions about this team.

“It’s just interesting to watch. Since we’ve been here — and I’ll just use personal things — Lee Anne got pregnant. She came to a game and everyone was celebrating because it had been reported that she was pregnant,” Pope said. “Last summer — I think I talked about this, but Deb (Moore) ran into my office and was like, ‘Hey, do you know where Lee Anne is? Is she traveling?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ She’s like, ‘Well, it’s just been reported that she died in a plane crash.’ Two weeks ago on the radio show, I got a text from a dear friend that was really concerned, because it was reported that I had just checked into the hospital.

“So it’s just — it’s one of the great things. I don’t dislike it, but there’s just — you know, everybody cares so much that stories get out there, just because we’re trying to find something to talk about.”

That’s certainly a comparison, one that probably should’ve been kept private rather than broadcast to the masses.

He eventually landed the plane, no pun intended, by doubling down on the fact that this is a special group still destined to do special things. And — maybe not yet, but at some point — Big Blue Nation will be proud to see it all come together.

“This group is — we haven’t performed up to the standard we want to on the floor, but these are great kids, man. They are pulling for each other, and they’re competing with each other,” he continued. “These are special, special guys, and when this is all said and done, we’re going to all feel a real pride for how they came together and what they accomplished this season.

“We’re in a rocky space right now, but it’s not at all because we don’t have guys that love each other, care about each other or are willing to fight for each other.”

A head-scratching response to Nate Oats

Shortly after Alabama ran Kentucky off its home floor to move to 4-0 against Pope, Oats shared his blunt assessment of the Wildcats based on his team’s 15-point win and all of the film he took in leading up to that matchup. In his eyes, they didn’t move the ball well with their assist rate a bit misleading when separating high-major competition from buy games.

And, more specifically, there was a window of opportunity for the Tide, he found, when the ball found its way to the post. He noticed UK’s bigs aren’t typically looking to pass and told his team to swarm on touches.

“When they played high-major teams that were really good, their assist rate’s very low. They throw it into the bigs. They’re not really passing,” he said. “… So, our thing was they throw it in. These guys, they’re not trying to pass. They’re trying to score the ball. … We made plays on the post. Told our guards to go get it. ‘They’re not passing. Go get the ball. They’re trying to score when they throw it in there.'”

Pope was asked if he had heard Oats’ comments and shared a fascinating rebuttal, scoffing at the idea that his bigs are unwilling passers because their assist numbers are low.

“I mean, on a very basic level, if you just take assists in the statbook. But we actually track seal assists, cut assists, duck assists, and those are just as important. It’s just that the stat book doesn’t keep track of those because they’re a little bit more advanced metrics,” he responded. “And in those instances, our bigs are having a massive impact on making plays for teammates. When we just look at who passed the ball? That’s a very rudimentary, kind of simple, basic way to do it. There are so many other ways that you serve your teammates, which our bigs are doing at an elite level. The truth is we’re just not getting very many catches, and we’ll look to do that a little bit more in the post.”

Telling the guy who’s knocked your teeth in four straight times that his (winning) analysis is “very rudimentary” and “kind of simple” is certainly one way of doing it.

Probably not the time to joke about slow starts

Kentucky got behind by as many as 21 points in the first half against Alabama, forcing yet another failed miracle comeback attempt after intermission. The Cats got it down to nine points, but couldn’t finish the job.

With the loss, UK has now trailed by 20-plus in four of six games against ranked competition this season while Pope has gotten down by 20-plus on eight separate occasions since he got the job — all losses. There have been a couple of fun second-half turnarounds, but maybe starting more quickly will give your team its best shot to, I dunno, consistently win basketball games?

“When we were really rolling, I would always joke that we were just trying to keep it suspenseful,” Pope said when asked about the common theme with getting behind in the first halves of games. “Right now, we’d like to get rid of some of the suspense and turn it into more success. It’s not the way that we’re trying to map it out, for sure. I think it’s partly us understanding ourselves better, us being more confident in what we’re doing and us inflicting some pace onto the game where we can.

“I think that as we see this team grow and mature, we’ll have better success in the first half.”

Lowe is going to start (and that lineup you like will get more run)

Speaking of double-digit, second-half comebacks, Kentucky had one of those against St. John’s in Atlanta — the best win of the season for the Wildcats. The group that led the charge down the stretch in that victory was Jaland Lowe, Otega Oweh, Kam Williams, Mo Dioubate and Jayden Quaintance, pushing for a 10-0 run and 24-6 overall to turn it into a 12-point, 78-66 win against Rick Pitino.

That same lineup combined for one minute played together against Alabama.

Do the numbers support playing that lineup more or less, beyond the one-half sample size fans are using to rip their hair out, wondering why the best players aren’t on the floor together?

“It depends which numbers you use. We have such a plethora of numbers,” Pope said. “But, listen, that is — that is not a bad lineup at all. There’s potential that we’ll see that lineup a little bit more, for sure.”

I suppose it’s better than nothing.

Part of that includes starting your best players, Big Blue Nation dying to understand why Lowe, in particular, doesn’t help set the tone from the opening tip rather than waiting to get behind before throwing the guy you brought in to be your go-to playmaker and facilitator out there.

“I’m sure there’s so much overflowing frustration everywhere,” Pope correctly acknowledged when asked about Lowe not starting. “Yeah, we’re trying to nurse J-Lowe through this as smartly as we can. I do think that starting is in his future. He’s getting stronger and stronger and stronger. He’s actually making huge progress. It’s really important for us that we keep him healthy through the duration of this year.

“As we kind of get his strength back to full strength, we’ll be more and more daring with how we use him. But he makes a big difference for us.”

Sooner rather than later, preferably.

Why are we talking to Travis Ford?

While juggling nonsensical AI stories and trying to keep my eyes from glazing over hearing yet another starting lineup debate, I snapped back to reality once Travis Ford was introduced midway through the show. Not because I was excited to hear the Kentucky legend — no offense to the two-time All-SEC member — but because I genuinely couldn’t believe they were filling time with evergreen nostalgia coming off a double-digit ass whooping to open conference play. It’s the one opportunity fans get to connect with their head coach each week, which is why the call-in aspect of the call-in radio show was so important.

Instead, it’s now limited to a couple of tweets — tough questions and handled very well by Tom Leach, to the consummate professional’s credit — before milking the clock with Pope and Ford sharing stories of the good old days, times Kentucky fans want to be living in currently. We want to reminisce about Tuscaloosa on Saturday and how it gets fixed, if it’s able to get fixed at all. This team is a No. 9 seed in the latest Bracketology update with 17 games to go in the regular season, a few more ugly losses away from flirting with bubble status, inexplicably.

Pitino stories can wait for an offseason podcast or, at minimum, coming off feel-good win. At least attempt to read the room.