Five-star OL recruit Ismael Camara commits to Texas

Gilmer (Texas) High standout Ismael Camara is one of the best offensive line prospects in the 2027 class. The five-star prospect was uncommitted with an eventful recruitment entering July. Now he is one of the highest-ranked commits in the 2027 class.

Texas has recorded a very big recruiting win.

BREAKING: Five-Star IOL Ismael Camara has Committed to Texas, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 345 IOL chose the Longhorns over Oregon, SMU, and LSU



“I’m from Gilmer, TX it’s in my blood. HOOK’EM🤘🏾‼️”https://t.co/swS3V4gIqf pic.twitter.com/yyMk2K9O1v — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 4, 2026

Ismael Camara officially picked the Longhorns over Oregon, SMU, and LSU on Saturday. Kentucky was once involved in this recruitment and got Camara on campus for a spring visit. It was one of numerous stops that Camara made. Despite not going on any official visits this summer, the blue-chipper decided to stay close and commit to Texas. A big name is now off the board.

Kentucky has five offensive line prospects in the 2027 class. The Wildcats did not add a prospect to its recruiting haul this holiday weekend but Will Stein‘s program does have a legitimate chance to sign a top-20 class in December.