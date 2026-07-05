KSR Football Recruiting
Five-star OL recruit Ismael Camara commits to Texas
Gilmer (Texas) High standout Ismael Camara is one of the best offensive line prospects in the 2027 class. The five-star prospect was uncommitted with an eventful recruitment entering July. Now he is one of the highest-ranked commits in the 2027 class.
Texas has recorded a very big recruiting win.
Ismael Camara officially picked the Longhorns over Oregon, SMU, and LSU on Saturday. Kentucky was once involved in this recruitment and got Camara on campus for a spring visit. It was one of numerous stops that Camara made. Despite not going on any official visits this summer, the blue-chipper decided to stay close and commit to Texas. A big name is now off the board.
Kentucky has five offensive line prospects in the 2027 class. The Wildcats did not add a prospect to its recruiting haul this holiday weekend but Will Stein‘s program does have a legitimate chance to sign a top-20 class in December.
Kentucky’s 2027 Football Recruiting Class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Industry Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 56 overall)
|Tyler Fryman
|WR (6-1, 180)
|Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood
|4-star (No. 198 overall)
|Dominic Black
|OT (6-5, 280)
|New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village
|4-Star (No. 223 overall)
|Sean Fox
|EDGE (6-5, 210)
|Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central
|4-star (No. 261 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 300 overall)
|Malachi Brown
|DL (6-4, 265)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|4-star (No. 335 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 400 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|High 3-star (No. 411 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 444 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 481 overall)
|Drew Williams
|LB (6-1, 205)
|Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah
|High 3-star (No. 494 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 508 overall)
|Jaylen Mercer
|EDGE (6-3, 250)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 525 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson
|High 3-star (No. 527 overall)
|Reed Gerken
|IOL (6-4, 290)
|Perrysburg (Ohio) High
|3-star (No. 639 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|3-star (No. 666 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 672 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|3-star (No. 696 overall)
|Austin Coles
|WR (6-4, 190)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-star (No. 723 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 731 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 747 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 928 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 934 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 941 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,018 overall)