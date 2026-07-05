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KSR Football Recruiting

Five-star OL recruit Ismael Camara commits to Texas

Adam Luckett
Adam Luckett@adamluckettksr
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Ismael Camara (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Gilmer (Texas) High standout Ismael Camara is one of the best offensive line prospects in the 2027 class. The five-star prospect was uncommitted with an eventful recruitment entering July. Now he is one of the highest-ranked commits in the 2027 class.

Texas has recorded a very big recruiting win.

Ismael Camara officially picked the Longhorns over Oregon, SMU, and LSU on Saturday. Kentucky was once involved in this recruitment and got Camara on campus for a spring visit. It was one of numerous stops that Camara made. Despite not going on any official visits this summer, the blue-chipper decided to stay close and commit to Texas. A big name is now off the board.

Kentucky has five offensive line prospects in the 2027 class. The Wildcats did not add a prospect to its recruiting haul this holiday weekend but Will Stein‘s program does have a legitimate chance to sign a top-20 class in December.

Kentucky’s 2027 Football Recruiting Class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolIndustry Ranking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 56 overall)
Tyler FrymanWR (6-1, 180)Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood4-star (No. 198 overall)
Dominic BlackOT (6-5, 280)New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village4-Star (No. 223 overall)
Sean FoxEDGE (6-5, 210)Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central4-star (No. 261 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 300 overall)
Malachi BrownDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 335 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 400 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) HighHigh 3-star (No. 411 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 444 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Corbin (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 481 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Canton (Ga.) SequoyahHigh 3-star (No. 494 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 508 overall)
Jaylen MercerEDGE (6-3, 250)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 525 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) AndersonHigh 3-star (No. 527 overall)
Reed GerkenIOL (6-4, 290)Perrysburg (Ohio) High3-star (No. 639 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 666 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 672 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community3-star (No. 696 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 723 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 731 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 747 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 928 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 934 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 941 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,018 overall)

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Curated by editors

2026-07-05
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