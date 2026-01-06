Flip alert? Kentucky makes suprise push for Notre Dame QB transfer Kenny Minchey

Kenny Minchey to Nebraska? Not if Will Stein has anything to do with it.

The Cornhuskers had earned a commitment from the Notre Dame quarterback, who nearly beat out CJ Carr for the starting job with the Irish in 2025. He entered the portal with two seasons of eligibility in hopes of earning QB1 status elsewhere — expected to be Lincoln, choosing to play for Matt Rule.

Not anymore, apparently, as the Wildcats are set to flip his pledge and bring him home to Lexington.

Predictions are rolling in for Stein to sign the 6-foot-2, 208-pound quarterback originally from Hendersonville, TN. On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong have both logged expert picks for UK to land the former four-star, top-200 prospect in the class of 2023.

He’s racked up 212 career yards on 79.3 percent passing with 96 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. The redshirt sophomore is rated as the No. 10 passer and No. 44 overall transfer in the On3 Industry Portal Rankings.

Kenny Minchey’s On3 HS Scouting Report

Polished, consistent passer with feel for the game. Has a compact build at 6-foot-1, 201 pounds with a 10-inch hand. Tests as a good athlete for the position, running a 4.78 second 40-yard dash, a 4.32 second shuttle and jumping 37 inches in the vertical prior to his senior season. Completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 3,280 yards and 32 touchdowns against 9 picks as a junior. A steady, consistent passer on both Friday nights and in the camp setting. Able to replicate throws from different platforms and in the face of pressure. Negotiates space in the pocket well and shows a good feel for the pass rush. Arm strength looks to be better in the camp setting than at times on Friday nights. Can continue making more plays with his legs. Longer back stroke within his throwing motion that can show up in game settings. Will not wow you with his physical tools relative to other blue-chip quarterbacks, but presents a well-rounded skill set, particularly as a passer.