Florida DB Aaron Gates is Transferring to Kentucky

Kentucky has had two defensive backs enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. The Wildcats just added one from Florida.

On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports that Aaron Gates is transferring to Kentucky. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Gates is a Georgia native who was a consensus four-star recruit in the 2023 class. After redshirting during his freshman season, he emerged as the starter in year two as the Gators’ STAR, which is a de facto nickel. In 2024, he had 27 tackles, 4.0 TFLs, 3 pass breakups, and 2 fumble recoveries.

He had the best game of his career on the biggest stage. Facing Georgia in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, Gates had a tackle for loss, then picked off Carson Beck on the next play.

“Gates is one of our best football players,” Billy Napier said after the game. “Obviously I had a high opinion of him coming out, and he’s big, long. He’s dense. He’s extremely quick and fast. He’s very instinctive, played both ways in high school, was a returner. Incredible parents.”

AARON GATES! Another interception for the Gators defense!



Gates continues to ball out pic.twitter.com/BmcVueLxzH — Stadium and Gale: A Florida Gators Podcast (@StadiumAndGale) November 2, 2024

Unfortunately for Gates, he could not build on that momentum in the fall. He suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder four games into the 2025 campaign. It required surgery that ended his redshirt sophomore season. Gates has also dealt with injuries to both of his knees during his football career.

This could be the first half of a transfer portal trade. Kentucky safety Cam Dooley entered the portal on Sunday and is trending toward Florida. The Wildcats also lost Quay’sheed Scott to the transfer portal on Monday night.

Jay Bateman was an assistant at Florida when Gates began his career. The new Kentucky defensive coordinator has hit the ground running to bring reinforcements to Lexington. There’s more to come.

Kentucky Free Agency Additions

We’re only a few days into the transfer portal period, and the Wildcats have added seven players to the 2026 Kentucky football roster.

QB Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame

IOL Coleton Price, Baylor

LB Tavion Wallace, Arkansas

DT Ahmad Breaux, LSU

EDGE Antonio O’Berry, Gardner-Webb

CB Hasaan Sykes, Western Carolina

DB Aaron Gates, Florida

