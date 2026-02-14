Florida's frontcourt draws headlines, but don't forget about the Gators' backcourt

The Florida frontcourt deservedly draws most of the attention with this Gators team, but Todd Golden‘s backcourt isn’t one to sleep on.

Replacing arguably the most talented and deepest set of guards in the country, one that won a national championship, was obviously going to come with some lumps. Walter Clayton, Alijah Martin, and Will Richard controlled the Florida backcourt last season. All three are in the NBA right now. The fourth guard in that rotation, Denzel Aberdeen, is now starting for Kentucky and playing his best basketball yet. Golden reloaded by adding a pair of quality guards in the transfer portal: Boogie Fland (Arkansas) and Xavian Lee (Princeton), while also retaining backup guard Urban Klavzar.

It was anything but a smooth transition for Fland and Lee, specifically, to begin the season, but they’ve been picking up their play in recent weeks — just in time for Saturday’s Valentine’s Day matchup with the Wildcats in Gainesville.

“Their backcourt is playing better,” Kentucky head coach Mark Pope said Thursday. “They’re feeling more comfortable.”

After a 9-5 start to the season, Florida has since gone 9-1, in part due to the backcourt finding a better rhythm. They aren’t playing at an All-SEC level quite yet, and their shooting numbers certainly leave plenty to be desired, but they’re doing more than enough to elevate this team’s ceiling.

“I might speculate that it would take that backcourt time to understand what they had, because what they have is really unique,” Pope said. “And so trying to figure out how to work in the context of that, I think it would be understandable if it’s taken some time. I don’t know if it has or not, that would be it for them to say, but they’re really talented players, and they’re playing better.”

Florida wins by 20 over Georgia in Athens. Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee combined for 33 points.



The Gators are playing as well as anyone in the country right now, especially when they get that kind of production from their backcourt pic.twitter.com/87WGUjc3CD — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) February 12, 2026

Fland, in particular, has hit another gear since the start of SEC play. He went from averaging 11.4 points, 2.7 assists, two rebounds, and 1.8 steals per outing in the non-conference to now posting per-game averages of 11.5 points, five assists, three rebounds, and 2.3 steals against conference foes. Fland, who was once committed to Kentucky under former head coach John Calipari, has been trading out inefficient three-pointers for more two-pointers, settling in as a well-rounded point guard on both ends of the floor.

“Obviously, he’s a terrific offensive player,” Pope said of Fland. “On film, I’m impressed with what he’s doing defensively, I’m really impressed with his impact on the game defensively. He’s a steals guy. He’s a passing lane guy. He’s pesky. On film it looks like he has some length that’s problematic. He’s challenging passes out of ball screens. He’s kind of having a real impact on the game there.”

What Fland and Lee haven’t been able to do, though, is knock down shots from deep. The former is shooting just 13.5 percent from long range in SEC games, while the latter isn’t much better at just 25.8 percent. Letting them beat you with outside shooting is something Kentucky will happily let them try.

But Klavzar shouldn’t be overlooked, either. Although he comes off the bench, the sneaky 6-foot-1 guard is soaking up over 20 minutes per game and has easily been Florida’s top outside shooter. He’s averaging 10.7 points per SEC game while shooting 41.7 percent from deep on 5.5 attempts. Kentucky will still have the advantage when it comes to the backcourts on Saturday, but all it takes is a good shooting performance from a couple of Florida guards for that to flip.

