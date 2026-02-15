Florida HC Todd Golden throws subtle jab at Kentucky's '$22 million roster' following win

Florida head coach Todd Golden knows how to throw in some subtle (or not-so-subtle) jabs. He seized the opportunity to dance on Kentucky’s grave after his Gators picked up a 92-83 win on Saturday in Gainesville.

“They’re playing some good ball,” Golden said postgame. “They’re talented, obviously — $22 million roster. They’re physical. They’re big. I expect them to do well the rest of the year. They’re a really good team.”

While not officially confirmed, plenty of reports from back in the offseason indicated that Kentucky spent roughly $22 million on this season’s roster. That number was considered one of, if not the most expensive roster in all of college basketball. Despite a midseason turnaround once SEC play hit, the return on investment has not lived up to the expectation so far for this group of Wildcats.

Having three potential starters watching from the sidelines with injuries certainly was not in Mark Pope‘s plans when building out his roster. But to his credit, he’s been able to figure out a formula that leads to wins more often than not right now, even if it’s not always pretty.

“Kentucky is playing a lot better, there’s no doubt about that,” Golden said. “I stick by what I said: the fact that they have some guys out and their rotation shrunk has allowed people to get comfortable in their roles. And they’re playing a lot better for it. There’s a reason why they were able to climb into second (place in the SEC) after a tough start.”

After beginning the season with a 9-6 record that included multiple blowout losses and a 0-2 start in SEC play, Kentucky has looked like a much more competent team ever since. The Wildcats peeled off eight wins over a nine-game span coming into Saturday, even climbing back into the Top 25 of the latest AP Poll. They just ran into a Florida team that appears to be much better than its No. 14 ranking.

Golden is likely telling the truth about his thoughts on Kentucky, too. He sees a team that is improving, one he’ll have to face again in Lexington to close out the regular season. But with the $22 million, he made sure everyone knew what kind of team his Gators just beat. It’s no secret that Denzel Aberdeen, who spent the last three seasons at Florida and helped win a national championship last spring, did not see eye-to-eye with Golden during offseason negotiations, eventually leading to Aberdeen’s transfer to UK.

All that being said, Kentucky can still get the last laugh when Florida comes to Rupp Arena on March 7.

