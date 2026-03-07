Florida star Thomas Haugh listed as probable against Kentucky

Florida’s leading scorer has been dealing with a foot injury, but it doesn’t look like that will keep him off the floor on Saturday.

Junior forward Thomas Haugh was listed as “probable” for the Gators’ upcoming matchup with Kentucky, per the SEC Availability Report released Friday night. Haugh missed the first game of his college career in Florida’s win on Tuesday night against Mississippi State for precautionary reasons. The 6-foot-9 big man is averaging 17.1 points and six rebounds per outing this season.

“Doing great. Great practice today,” Florida head coach Todd Golden said of Haugh on Friday. “He’ll still be probable for tomorrow, but barring anything unforeseen, I would expect him to play tomorrow.”

Haugh recorded 17 points and eight rebounds during Florida’s first matchup with Kentucky in Gainesville on Valentine’s Day in a game the Gators won 92-83. The rematch in Rupp Arena on Saturday is set for 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

As for the Wildcats, there were no changes from the usual report. All three of Jayden Quaintance (knee), Kam Williams (foot), and Jaland Lowe (shoulder) were listed as out. Lowe is officially out for the season, but Quaintance and Williams could both still return before the season comes to an end.

Quaintance, who is recovering from a torn ACL, has been dealing with knee swelling, but head coach Mark Pope said earlier this week that the he’s trending in the right direction. KSR’s Jack Pilgrim recently reported that JQ could potentially return for postseason play.

“JQ is also making some progress, we feel we’ve got the swelling a little bit under control,” Pope said. “He actually did strength testing today. He’s got a much more intensive ramp-up before he can step on the floor, but progress with both of those guys.”

As for Williams, he returned to practice on Tuesday after breaking his foot in late January. Pope said that the plan was to see how his body responded in that practice before making the next move. It must not have been good enough to upgrade him on the availability report, though. Regardless, we could see Williams back on the floor sooner rather than later.

