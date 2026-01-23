Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Florida's Todd Golden throws shot at Alabama over Charles Bediako ruling

Tyler-Thompsonby: Tyler Thompson57 minutes agoMrsTylerKSR

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-23