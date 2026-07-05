Folarin Balogun cleared to play for Team USA in Round of 16 matchup

One of the biggest games in U.S. soccer history will take place on Monday night. Team USA will not be short-handed after a stunning development on Sunday afternoon.

The Athletic’s Adam Crafton is reporting that United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) star Folarin Balogun will be available to play against Belgium on Monday night after receiving a red card in the 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

BREAKING @TheAthleticFC



Folarin Balogun will be available to play the USMNT’s round of 16 match against Belgium with his one-game red-card ban suspended. Extraordinary development.



Story with @Dan_Sheldon_ https://t.co/oQ61J9btzT — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) July 5, 2026

Multiple FIFA officials told The Athletic after the game that a team is not able to appeal against a red card or the subsequent suspension. However, sources with knowledge of the matter, who spoke anonymously to protect relationships, say Balogun is set to be available to face Rudi Garcia’s side as his ban has been suspended. The Athletic

Folarin Balogun, 25, was born in Brooklyn, New York, before moving back to London with his family shortly after birth. The former Arsenal forward played for England’s under-17 and under-21 national teams before switching to the United States in 2023. In his first World Cup with USMNT, Balogun scored two goals in a 4-1 win over Paraguay. This was the first time that someone on the USMNT scored multiple goals in a World Cup game in 96 years. Balogun then scored the first goal in a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina before being ejected for a high controversial red card in the 64th minute. Team USA advanced despite being down a man and now will be a full strength against Belgium.

With Balogun and Christian Pulisic in the lineup, Team USA will be at full strength in the Pacific Northwest on Monday night.

How To Watch: USA vs. Belgium

The United State and Belgium will meet on Monday with a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals on the line.

Match Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)

Lumen Field (Seattle) TV: FOX

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