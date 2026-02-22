Football Community Mourns the Sudden Death of Rondale Moore

Rondale Moore is one of the most electric athletes to play high school football in the state of Kentucky. Moore was found dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound in New Albany, Ind., police said Saturday. He was only 25.

The New Albany Police Department is currently investigating the incident. The Floyd County coroner is conducting an autopsy on Sunday.

News of Moore’s sudden death stunned the community. A record-breaking wide receiver at Louisville Trinity High School, he was a part of three 6A State Championship Teams. The Rocks went undefeated during his final season and finished ranked in the Top 10 nationally. He received Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year Honors and participated in the All-American Bowl.

“Awful news about Rondale,” Kentucky head coach Will Stein said on Twitter. “Fellow Trinity brother and just a wonderful person. So sad.”

Moore was short, but he made up for his lack of size with power and explosiveness. He signed to play for Jeff Brohm at Purdue and immediately became a household name.

During his true freshman season, Moore broke a Purdue record with 2,215 all-purpose yards. He had many memorable moments during his time in West Lafayette, but none came close to his two-touchdown performance against Ohio State. Inspired by Tyler Trent, the Boilers blew out the second-ranked team in the country.

Moore became the first Freshman Consensus First Team All-American in Big Ten history. He was the Paul Hornung Award recipient as the most versatile player in college football. He wasn’t just an exceptional athlete. Before concluding his collegiate career, he took 27 hours during his final fall semester to graduate within 2.5 years.

“Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach,” Brohm said on social media. “The ultimate competitor that wouldn’t back down from any challenge. Rondale had a work ethic unmatched by anyone. A great teammate what would come through in any situation. We all loved Rondale. We loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family. We love him very much.”

A second-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2021 NFL Draft, Moore started in seven games during his rookie season. Unfortunately, injuries plagued him throughout his career, but he was able to appear in all 17 games during the 2023 season. While preparing for his fourth NFL season, he dislocated his knee during training camp. The Minnesota Vikings signed him to a one-year deal when he suffered another devastating injury, tearing his ACL while returning the first kick of the 2025 preseason.

“I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement. “While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots. As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career. We are all heartbroken by the fact he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream and we won’t all have a chance to watch him flourish. My prayers are with Rondale’s family, friends, teammates and coaches as we all deal with this tragic news.”

It’s a sad day for the Moore family and the entire football community.

Can’t even begin to fathom or process this.



There’s just no way.



Way too soon.

Way too special.

So much left to give.



Rest in Peace Rondale. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 22, 2026

I love you bro 🙏🏿 I always wanted to speak life into you fam pic.twitter.com/m0j40bBIZX — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) February 22, 2026

Rest easy lil bro.. Rondale you were special.. — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) February 22, 2026

Rest in Peace Rondale 🕊️

It was an honor to be your teammate.



Always check on your people. You just never know — Zach Allen (@TheZALLEN44) February 22, 2026

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or at 988lifeline.org.