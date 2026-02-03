Former Alabama Commit Jatori Williams Sets Trio of Official Visits Including Kentucky
Kentucky is making a push for 2027 four-star interior offensive lineman Jatori Williams. UK is set to be among the schools to host him for an official visit.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound interior offensive lineman from Central (Phenix City, AL) told KSR+ that he will take a spring visit to Kentucky on April 11. He will take an official visit to Kentucky from June 19-21.
Williams has set two other official visits. He will visit Georgia from May 29-31 and Miami from June 5-7.
Williams decommitted from Alabama in December.
Jatori Williams is ranked as the No. 6 interior offensive lineman and the No. 124 overall player in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Williams as the No. 7 IOL and the No. 151 overall player in the 2027 class.
