Former Alabama player Mo Dioubate will make his return to Tuscaloosa on Saturday

It’s been a while since Mo Dioubate played a game in Coleman Coliseum — nearly 10 full months, in fact. He’ll make his return this weekend, but donning the blue and white instead of the crimson and white.

Dioubate spent his first two college seasons playing under head coach Nate Oats at Alabama. The 6-foot-7 forward appeared in 33 games while averaging 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per outing as a true freshman in 2023-24 as the Crimson Tide made a run to the Final Four. His role more than doubled the following season: 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16 minutes per contest across 37 appearances, including a spot in the Elite Eight. He played in high-stakes games every other time he hit the floor, carving out minutes by playing hard.

“Mo had a great run there,” Kentucky head coach Mark Pope said Tuesday of his transfer portal addition.

But after his sophomore season came to a close, Dioubate knew he wanted more. He desired an even larger role, one that would put him in the starting lineup and allow him to show off his versatility. Choosing Kentucky, his dream school, felt like a no-brainer. His numbers so far this season have proven his decision to be the right one.

Despite missing five games due to a high ankle sprain, Dioubate has stood out for the Wildcats during his eight appearances (seven as a starter). He’s up to 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.6 steals/blocks in 22.3 minutes per contest while shooting 64.4 percent from the field — all of those numbers easily mark career-highs. His return from injury also coincided with Kentucky seemingly discovering its identity.

A team that was once labeled as soft has turned into one that beat Indiana and St. John’s by playing a physical, defensive-minded brand of basketball. Dioubate helped set the tone for those must-have Kentucky victories. He went for 14 points, 12 rebounds, and five steals against the Hoosiers before posting six points, five rebounds, and two blocks against the Red Storm. To boot, he played a career-high 32 minutes in last week’s win over Bellarmine, logging 20 points, five rebounds, three blocks, and a pair of steals.

There will likely be some nerves in Dioubate’s stomach once he takes the floor at Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum on Saturday for Kentucky’s SEC-opener. And why wouldn’t there be? He played 70 games for the Crimson Tide and spent two years of his life in Tuscaloosa. But this is all part of the new age of college basketball, where the transfer portal creates these return games regularly. Denzel Aberdeen will go through the same thing when Kentucky battles Florida twice during conference play. Same with Otega Oweh and Oklahoma.

“It’s par for the course now. It’s just ever-present in college basketball, so I think it’s just a part of the framework that we work in,” Pope said. “I don’t think it will have a huge impact (on Dioubate’s performance).”

But this game won’t exactly be unfamiliar territory for Dioubate, either. A native of Queens, NY, he had his homecoming in New York City earlier this season when Kentucky came up well short against Michigan State in the Champions Classic. He posted 10 points and two rebounds before going down with the aforementioned injury late in the second half.

A shot at redemption is on deck. There will likely be boos and jeers sent his way from the Alabama fans, but Dioubate should be ready for the challenge. Kentucky will need him to pull off the upset once the ball is tipped on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN.

