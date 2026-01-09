Former Alabama RB Richard Young is Visiting Kentucky

Kentucky has already added one SEC running back during the transfer portal cycle, but the Wildcats’ backfield still needs more help. We learned who could be providing some of that help on Friday afternoon.

Richard Young is spending his day visiting Kentucky. The former Alabama running back shared an image on social media from his tour of the Kentucky facilities. After completing his redshirt sophomore season in Tuscaloosa, Young has two years of eligibility remaining.

Young was a highly-touted player in the 2023 recruiting class, rushing for 1,755 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior. A Florida native from Lehigh Acres, located just outside of Fort Myers, ESPN ranked Young as the No. 1 running back in his class. The Rivals Consensus tabbed him as the No. 63 overall player and fourth-ranked at his position when he signed to play for Nick Saban.

After redshirting during his true freshman campaign, he entered the rotation in 2024, appearing in seven games and tallying 146 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Young was the starting tailback in the season opener against Florida State, but could not hold onto that role. After playing in the first three games of the season, he did not receive another carry until the late-November win over Eastern Illinois.

The 5-foot-11, 211-pound athlete is a north-south runner who is looking for a fresh start. Jovantae Barnes had a similar profile at Oklahoma when Kentucky recruited him out of the transfer portal. Will Stein deploys a stable of backs in his offense, and Young could be the horse the Wildcats need in 2026.

