Former Kentucky C Elsa Vadfors signs with ETSU

Three former Kentucky Wildcats have found new homes this offseason. Lexi Blue is headed to Northwestern, Kaelyn Carroll recently signed with Washington and now, Elsa Vadfors is taking her talents to East Tennessee State after not logging any minutes in her lone season at Kentucky.

Technically, four Kentucky players entered the transfer portal, but since the proposed 5-in-5 rule will not be including seniors from this past season, Josie Gilvin‘s collegiate career is more than likely over unless she can get a waiver to grant her extra eligibility.

Vadfors was a member of Sweden’s 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket team, where she averaged 1.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per outing. Prior to arriving at Kentucky, Vadfors made 48 appearances in the Swedish Basketball League with averages of 2.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per outing.

Kentucky lacks some true center depth behind Clara Strack, but the reality is that Vadfors was probably never going to really see the court in the SEC. Hopefully, she has a bit more of a spotlight at a place like ETSU.

The 6-foot-5 center certainly has the physical frame to potentially be a contributor at the mid-major level.

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