Former Kentucky C Marquis Estill is Coaching HS Hoops in Lexington

Marquis Estill spent years backing down SEC opponents in a Kentucky uniform. Next year, he will be right down the road from Rupp Arena, coaching high school basketball.

Estill is joining the Frederick Douglass basketball program for the 2026-27 season. He’ll work for Shawn Smith, one of your favorite KSR podcasters on Sources Say, who was announced as the Broncos’ head coach last week.

“Adding Coach Estill to our basketball staff at Frederick Douglass is a huge win for our program. He brings experience at the highest levels of basketball both collegiately and professionally, along with a proven track record of success,” Smith said in a statement. “He understands what it takes to build winning programs and develop players on and off the court.”

Estill is a Richmond native who was a standout at Madison Central, guiding the Indians to the quarterfinals of the 1999 Sweet 16. The 6-foot-9 center was named Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Kentucky.

It took some time to get his engine revved up at UK, but once that happened, he was rolling. A starter for Kentucky in 2003, he helped the Wildcats finish unbeaten in SEC play, taking the regular season and SEC Tournament crown. His most memorable game as a Wildcat came in one of his last. When Keith Bogans suffered an ankle injury in the Sweet 16 against Wisconsin, Tubby Smith leaned on ‘Quis.’ He scored 28 points and six rebounds in the 63-57 victory.

Estill left school early to enter the NBA Draft, but did not hear his name called. He spent about a decade playing overseas before he returned to Kentucky to finish his degree. While attending school, he served as an assistant for John Calipari. He has since coached at multiple levels. He was an assistant for Dunbar when they won the Sweet 16, he spent time at Georgetown College, and he also helped launch the Midway basketball program.

A fixture in basketball in Central Kentucky, expect to see Marquis Estill on high school sidelines once again this winter.