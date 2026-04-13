Former Kentucky Center Brandon Garrison Transfers to Alabama

It’s BG Time in Tuscaloosa. After spending two years at Kentucky, Brandon Garrison entered the transfer portal. On3’s Joe Tipton reports the 7-footer will suit up for the Alabama Crimson Tide next season.

An Oklahoma native, the McDonald’s All-American began his career at Oklahoma State. After only one season in Stillwater, he transferred to Kentucky.

During Mark Pope‘s first season in Lexington, Garrison averaged 5.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per contest. Hopes were high that Garrison could turn potential into production. He was teed up to be the Wildcats’ starting center, but never could find consistency, finishing year two with averages of 4.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game.

Garrison was an enigma. He had a pension for attracting technical and flagrant fouls, yet he was always at his best against his home state school of Oklahoma. It turned into BG Time late in the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball season.

In the SEC Tournament opener, he tallied 17 points, five rebounds, two blocks, and two steals in an 87-82 win vs. LSU, then followed that up with four blocks in just nine minutes vs. Missouri the following day in Nashville. Garrison was brilliant to open the NCAA Tournament, too, going for 10 points, seven rebounds, and six blocks in the overtime victory vs. Santa Clara. He blocked a pair of three-point attempts in overtime that served as the dagger in a dramatic win.

Garrison was at his best when there was a little something extra to play for. Next year, he’ll get to face his former school. Nate Oats has Mark Pope’s number. Will BG get the last laugh at Alabama?

He may not be the only former Cat that transfers to Alabama this offseason. When Jasper Johnson hopped in the transfer portal, there were plenty of whispers that he would end up in Tuscaloosa. You never know what to expect in the transfer portal, and in Kentucky’s case, it could very well result in seeing multiple former players during SEC play next season.

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

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