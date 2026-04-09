Former Kentucky Associate Alvin Brooks III Joining Justin Gainey's Staff at NC State

Former Kentucky associate head coach Alvin Brooks III has found a new home. Brooks has been hired as a full-time assistant at NC State, under head coach Justin Gainey, sources tell KSR.

Brooks is the second Kentucky assistant to depart this offseason. Jason Hart accepted a position as associate head coach at SMU in March.

During his stint at Baylor, the Bears had a guard win All-America honors in four straight seasons (Jared Butler in 2020 and 2021, Davion Mitchell in 2021, MaCio Teague in 2021, James Akinjo in 2022 and Adam Flagler in 2023). Additionally, Baylor was a 3-seed or higher in the last four NCAA Tournaments that he helped them to before departing for Kentucky.

Before his time in Waco, Texas, Brooks spent four seasons as an assistant at Kansas State, two years at Sam Houston State, three seasons at Bradley, one year at Midland and two seasons at Arkansas-Fort Smith, a junior college.

During his first two seasons as a collegiate assistant, Brooks helped Arkansas-Fort Smith win the 2006 NJCAA title, while he was integral in helping Midland earn the 2007 NJCAA championship the following season. He is the only assistant to be a part of back-to-back national titles at two previous schools.

Brooks began his playing career at Midland before he transferred to Idaho State for his final two seasons. He graduated from Idaho State with a finance degree in 2002. His father, Alvin Brooks II, spent the last four seasons as Lamar’s head coach before parting ways with the program after this past season.

Brooks’ departure from Kentucky comes after UK finalized the hire of Keegan Brown as director of roster management. Brown, who most recently served as the head video coordinator of the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate, was previously on Pope’s staff at BYU for five seasons. He started as a video coordinator and transitioned into a director of video and strategy role before eventually becoming director of player personnel. His responsibilities in Provo were to oversee video, analytics, in-game strategy, NIL cap management, the transfer portal, player development and scouting coordination.



