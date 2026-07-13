Former Kentucky coach Tubby Smith is heading to the Hall of Fame

Orlando “Tubby” Smith has been a member of the UK Athletic Hall of Fame for over a decade. Now, his career is being enshrined at the national level.

It was announced on Monday that Smith has been named to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2026. Smith was the head coach of the Wildcats for 10 seasons, posting an overall record of 263-83 (120-40 SEC). He oversaw Kentucky’s 1998 national championship run and five SEC Tournament victories. Smith was named SEC Coach of the Year three times in Lexington and was the National Coach of the Year in 2003.

“The Class of 2026 represents the very best of college basketball – individuals whose performance, leadership and impact helped shape the game at the highest level,” said Kevin Henderson, CEO of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. “Their legacies will forever be preserved as part of the sport’s rich history.”

Smith joins an impressive group of new college Hall of Famers. Coaches Jay Wright (Villanova) and Ted Owens (Kansas), along with former star players Danny Ainge (BYU), Glen Rice (Michigan), and Walt Hazzard (UCLA), make up the rest of the 2026 class. They’ll officially be inducted on Oct. 22, 2026, at the College Basketball Experience in Kansas City, MO.

Welcome to the NABC Hall of Fame, Coach Tubby Smith.



📰🔗 https://t.co/fE8sV0MLUQ pic.twitter.com/sQKFW6wxXX — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 13, 2026

Smith isn’t just getting into the Hall of Fame because of his time at Kentucky, though. Obviously, his tenure with the Wildcats was the most successful of his career. He won 22 or more games in every single season as head coach in the Bluegrass and never lost a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament. He was elected to the UK Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

But Smith was also a college head coach at six other schools: Tulsa (1991-95), Georgia (1995-97), Minnesota (2007-13), Texas Tech (2013-16), Memphis (2016-18), and High Point (2018-22). He finished his coaching career with a combined record of 642-369, including 18 total NCAA Tournament appearances. Smith received National Coach of the Year honors with Texas Tech in 2016 and was a two-time MVC Coach of the Year (1994, 1995) at Tulsa.

After 30-plus years of being a college head coach, Smith’s career will forever live on in the Hall of Fame.