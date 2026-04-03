Former Kentucky commit Karter Knox expected to enter transfer portal

A former Kentucky men’s basketball commit is on the move.

According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Arkansas sophomore wing Karter Knox plans to enter his name into the transfer portal once the window officially opens on April 7. Knox, the younger brother of former Kentucky star Kevin Knox, was once committed to the Wildcats for roughly a month in the spring of 2024 before following John Calipari to Fayetteville.

Knox will enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Knox spent his first two college seasons with the Razorbacks, averaging 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game across 36 appearances as a true freshman in 2024-25. This past season, the 6-foot-6 native of Florida appeared in just 22 games, averaging 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing. He missed 14 of Arkansas’ final 15 games due to injury, most of them due to his left meniscus. Knox shot 46.1 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from deep across his two seasons with the Hogs.

A former McDonald’s All-American and top 25 national recruit, Knox originally chose Kentucky over a final group that consisted of Louisville, South Florida, and the now-defunct G League Ignite. At the time, Kenny Payne — who coached Kevin, the 2018 SEC Freshman of the Year, at UK — was the head coach at Louisville, while Knox’s other older brother, Kobe, was playing for South Florida.

Karter always felt like a lock to the Wildcats, though, ultimately committing on March 9, 2024. But once Calipari made the move to Arkansas, Knox quickly followed. His freshman campaign was a success, and he even tested the NBA Draft waters last offseason, but he went into the 2025-26 campaign as a Preseason All-SEC member only to post similar numbers as the season prior while dealing with an injury.

Regardless, Knox will have plenty of suitors once he officially goes into the portal.

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