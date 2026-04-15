A former Kentucky commit is teaming up with a former Kentucky assistant

Jai Lucas has something brewing in Coral Gables.

On Tuesday afternoon, transfer guard Acaden Lewis announced that he has committed to play for Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes. Lewis, a former Kentucky commit, had a terrific freshman campaign at Villanova this past season, averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 assists, three rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 30.5 minutes per outing as a full-time starter. He’ll now get to learn from one of basketball’s top up-and-coming coaches.

Lucas, who served as an assistant at UK from 2020 until 2022 under former head coach John Calipari, is coming off his debut head coaching season at Miami. He guided the Hurricanes to a 26-9 record (13-5 ACC) and a Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Lucas was named the winner of the 2026 Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year award earlier this year after Miami won 19 more games than last season.

Going into year two with the ‘Canes, Lucas now has his PG1. Among all players to enter the portal so far this offseason, Lewis is ranked 33rd overall and as the sixth-best point guard by On3.

BREAKING: Villanova transfer guard Acaden Lewis has committed to Miami, he announced. https://t.co/JmDoX83E49 pic.twitter.com/XZl4c6xg36 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 14, 2026

A former four-star recruit and top 30 prospect out of Sidwell Friends (Washington, DC), Lewis committed to Mark Pope and the Wildcats in November 2024 over Duke and UConn. The lefty floor general joined homegrown talents Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno as Kentucky’s trio of 2025 high school commits. Lewis was brought in with the expectation that he would see extended playing time as a true freshman, but he jumped ship once Pope added Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe (who has since transferred to Georgetown) to serve as the Wildcats’ starting point guard.

Miami has lost several pieces from last season’s team to the portal this offseason, although only a couple played real minutes. Lucas is also losing a couple of key players to graduation. But he’s now recruited Lewis, along with Georgia transfer center Somto Cyril and five-star high school wing Caleb Gaskins, for the 2026-27 season. More talent will join the fold as Lucas continues to establish himself in the college basketball world.