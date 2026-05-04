Former Kentucky F Aaron Bradshaw is Transferring to the OVC

The player movement era of college athletics gives overlooked athletes an opportunity to ascend the ranks. It can also have the opposite effect. That’s what is happening with former Kentucky forward Aaron Bradshaw.

During his final season of high school basketball in Camden, New Jersey, many debated if the 7-footer should be the top-ranked player in the class. He was a consensus Top 5 player, preparing to team up with DJ Wagner at Kentucky, giving John Calipari more recruiting horsepower than BBN had seen in years. As we all know by now, the class that was supposed to save Cal did not.

Bradshaw spent only his freshman season at Kentucky, starting in 10 of 26 games and posting unremarkable numbers (4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and .7 blocks per game). He’s now approaching his senior season and is dipping down a level to do it.

Aaron Bradshaw is transferring to Tennessee State, his fourth school in as many years. He averaged 8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds last season at Memphis. Things were going so well for him at Memphis that Penny Hardaway handed out fines to Bradshaw for violating team rules. The year prior, he was sidelined by Ohio State for five games as the university investigated a domestic incident.

Very few humans are 7-foot-1 and have the kind of athleticism and ball skills that Bradshaw brings to the table. He just can’t seem to get it together between the ears.

Bradshaw is getting one final chance by playing for a coach who recruited him out of high school. There was a time when people thought that Kenny Payne could convince DJ Wagner or Aaron Bradshaw to commit to Louisville. Nolan Smith was on that Cardinal coaching staff. Last year, Smith won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in his first season as the Tennessee State head coach. It was just the Tigers’ third NCAA Tournament appearance. Maybe Nolan Smith can get something cooking in Nashville with the former five-star anchoring the paint?

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

If you’ve ever been curious about KSR+, our premium sister site, now is the time to try it out. We’re doubling down our efforts to bring you bonus coverage of the Cats and the intel and analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Subscribe now for an inside look at a pivotal offseason for Mark Pope and Kentucky Basketball and Will Stein’s first year at the helm of Kentucky Football, along with access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN. Join the club right now for $1.