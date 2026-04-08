Former Kentucky forward Cam'Ron Fletcher granted 7th year of eligibility

Cam’Ron Fletcher was part of the 2020-21 Kentucky men’s basketball roster. He’ll still be playing college basketball during the 2026-27 season.

Jonathan Givony of Draft Express reports that Fletcher has been granted another year of eligibility after receiving a waiver from the NCAA. Next season will be the 6-foot-7 forward’s seventh year in college. Fletcher is expected to use that extra year at High Point, where he also spent the 2025-26 season.

While Fletcher has played for four different schools across six seasons, he’s only appeared in 93 total college games. He’s played 11 or fewer games in four of his six seasons, battling multiple injuries during his three-year stint at Florida State. His true freshman season in 2020-21 (which had an extra year of eligibility baked into it as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) at Kentucky saw him play just nine games before he left the program midseason.

NEWS: Cam'Ron Fletcher will return to High Point after receiving a waiver for a 7th year of NCAA eligibility, Daniel Poneman of @WEAVE tells DraftExpress.



Fletcher dominated the Big South title game (17 pts, 19 reb) and posted 44 pts, 19 reb in two NCAA Tournament games. pic.twitter.com/octaj6dVCL — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 7, 2026

Fletcher was a four-star high school recruit out of St. Louis before committing to John Calipari‘s Wildcats. His time in Lexington obviously did not go as anyone had planned. Calipari suspended Fletcher in Dec. 2020, only for Fletcher to later leave the program altogether. He then dipped into the portal and landed at Florida State, where he had a productive sophomore season.

In year one with the Seminoles, Fletcher averaged 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds across 29 games played off the bench. But he only appeared in 17 combined games the following two seasons in Tallahassee, suffering season-ending knee injuries in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. He then went to Xavier for the 2024-25 campaign, but only averaged 1.3 points in 4.2 minutes per outing across 11 contests.

His most recent season at High Point was easily his best. He posted per-game averages of 13.2 points and 7.1 rebounds in 22.1 minutes, starting 11 of his 27 games played while shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from deep. High Point finished 31-5, winning the Big South Tournament. The 12-seeded Panthers even upset Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to — funnily enough — Calipari’s Arkansas team in the Round of 32. Fletcher popped off for 25 points and eight rebounds against his former coach in a 94-88 loss.

It feels like forever ago that Fletcher was suiting up in the Kentucky blue (because it was), but he’ll be back for a final college run in the fall.