Former Kentucky guard Brooklynn Miles reportedly involved in lawsuit against Pitt

Former Kentucky women’s basketball guard Brooklynn Miles is reportedly one of six former Pitt players who are suing Pitt and Pitt women’s basketball head coach Tory Verdi.

According to USA Today Sports’ Mitchell Northam, “Each suit alleges Title IX violations and that Verdi inflicted ’emotional, psychological, and physical abuse’ against the players and that he created a ‘hostile, discriminatory, and retaliatory environment’.”

A Pitt spokesperson told USA Today Sports that “The University is aware of these lawsuits and their allegations, which are without merit and will be vigorously defended.”

Miles, a Frankfort, KY native, spent one season at Kentucky. Her freshman and sophomore years were played at Tennessee, and her senior year was played at Pitt. As a Wildcat, Miles averaged 5.8 points, three assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. She played in 32 games in the blue and white, starting in 27 of those appearances.

Four of the six lawsuits against Pitt and Verdi cite an incident where “Verdi allegedly ‘directed xenophobic and culturally insensitive remarks’ toward a foreign-born player, telling her to ‘go back home because ICE is coming.'” One of the lawsuits even noted that Verdi would say, “We speak English here,” when international players would speak their native languages or accents.

Additionally, four of the six former players cited that Verdi told a former player “you look pregnant”, insulting one player in particular who was in the midst of recovering from injury. All six former players claim that Verdi “intentionally created and exploited racial division” and that “players of color were subjected to harsher discipline, less patience, and fewer opportunities than similarly situated white teammates.”

It’s unclear which specific incidents Miles is or is not involved with, but it has clearly gotten to a point to where she and five other players are suing Pitt and Tory Verdi. Obviously, it’s a really, really horrible situation that the former Kentucky guard is in.