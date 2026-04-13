Former Kentucky guard Jaland Lowe commits to Georgetown

Jaland Lowe has found a new home.

According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Lowe has committed to play for the Georgetown Hoyas. A 6-foot-1 junior point guard, Lowe dealt with a shoulder injury throughout the 2025-26 season with Kentucky, limiting him to just nine games played for the Wildcats. He averaged eight points, 2.4 assists, and 2.1 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per outing on 35.8 percent shooting.

Lowe started his college career at Pitt for two seasons before transferring to Kentucky last offseason. His time in Lexington didn’t go as anyone had hoped for, but he’ll have the opportunity for a fresh start with the Hoyas. On3 ranks Lowe as the 119th overall player and the 25th-best point guard to enter the portal this offseason.

While technically a rising senior, Lowe could receive a medical redshirt waiver if he pursues it, potentially giving him two more years of college eligibility.

NEWS: Kentucky transfer guard Jaland Lowe has committed to Georgetown, he told @On3.



The 6-1 junior began his career at Pitt. https://t.co/qZrgPSwW0z pic.twitter.com/cH1NGOTpRw — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 13, 2026

After transferring to Kentucky, Lowe was viewed as a pivotal piece to running Mark Pope‘s offense. But he dislocated his shoulder during the preseason Blue-White Game, which lingered throughout the season until he was ultimately shut down. The Big Blue Nation only got a small taste of what Lowe could have brought to the hardwood, most notably in Kentucky’s win over St. John’s in December. He went for 13 points on 5-7 shooting in a second-half comeback against the Red Storms.

Lowe becomes the fifth Wildcat this offseason to announce their transfer to a new school. Two others, Jasper Johnson and Mo Dioubate, are still undecided. Johnson is being mentioned with Alabama and Arkansas, while Dioubate is being linked to St. John’s. Meanwhile, Kentucky is still waiting on its first portal commitment of the offseason.

Kentucky’s outgoing transfers