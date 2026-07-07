Former Kentucky guard Jaland Lowe 'still a few weeks away' from being cleared to play

Jaland Lowe‘s shoulder injury continues to linger months after his transfer away from Kentucky.

According to CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein, Lowe “is still a few weeks away” from being medically cleared to play basketball for Georgetown. The 6-foot-1 point guard transferred to the Hoyas back in April. Lowe has not played a college basketball game since Jan. 10, when he saw the floor for just three minutes against Mississippi State.

Lowe was in and out of Kentucky’s lineup throughout the 2025-26 campaign due to his shoulder issue. He initially suffered the injury in the Blue-White Game last October, appearing in just nine total games for the Wildcats. The Texas native averaged eight points and 2.4 assists in 18.4 minutes on 35.8 percent shooting.

Georgetown's Jaland Lowe (shoulder) is still a few weeks away from being fully cleared, per Ed Cooley.



Transfer from Kentucky that averaged 8.0 PPG in nine games last season prior to injury. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 6, 2026

Lowe’s injury last preseason ended up being a massive loss for Kentucky and head coach Mark Pope. The staff expected to lean on him as PG1. Lowe came to Lexington after two seasons at Pitt, where he made the All-ACC Third Team as a sophomore in 2024-25. He averaged 16.8 points and 5.5 assists in his sophomore season with the Panthers and was considered a top-ranked portal talent that offseason.

But once his shoulder became an issue at UK, he simply couldn’t recover fully enough to consistently be on the floor. There was constant fear within the Big Blue Nation that the next bump or fall would be his final one of the season. That ultimately happened when he went down against Mississippi State and had to undergo surgery.

There were good moments for Lowe during his time at Kentucky, albeit only a handful of them. Remember when he dropped 13 points in a win over Indiana? Or what about his second-half performance alongside Jayden Quaintance in the win over St. John’s? That was the only moment of the season when Kentucky had a mostly healthy roster. Lowe’s season-high came in the form of 21 points on the road against Alabama (even if it was in a 15-point loss).

Lowe’s injury ended up creating an opportunity for Denzel Aberdeen, who was used to playing off the ball, to take over as the lead guard. And to Aberdeen’s credit, he did about as good a job filling that role as anyone would have expected. But the “what if?” of having a fully healthy Lowe and how that could have changed Kentucky’s season will always remain.

Regardless, we’ll be wishing Lowe the best of luck in his recovery process and hoping he gets back on the floor sooner rather than later.