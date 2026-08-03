Former Kentucky guard Josie Gilvin becomes first WBB player with new eligibility to transfer

A former Kentucky women’s basketball player is taking advantage of the recent eligibility lawsuits.

According to On3’s Talia Goodman, Josie Gilvin, who ran out of college eligibility following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, plans to transfer to Western Kentucky. The Louisville native has been granted another year of eligibility via Friday’s decision by a Colorado judge to grant a class-action preliminary injunction, which the NCAA is currently appealing.

Since Gilvin entered her name into the portal during the April transfer window, she meets the court’s criteria as a class of 2022 athlete who can receive another college year despite having previously played four seasons. She spent her first three college seasons at WKU before transferring to Kentucky last offseason.

Gilvin averaged 1.2 points per game across 24 appearances for UK last season, but posted 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 2024-25 with the Hilltoppers.

NEWS: Kentucky transfer Josie Gilvin has committed to Western Kentucky, sources told @On3.



She marks the first women's college basketball player recently granted eligibility to transfer to a new program.



She played her first three seasons at WKU.



READ: https://t.co/eeTs6ijdpd pic.twitter.com/sRRqMmCz9O — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) August 3, 2026

Gilvin is one of many class of 2022 athletes looking to land another year of eligibility. On the men’s basketball side, Kentucky has been linked to the likes of Jaxon Kohler (Michigan State) and Keyshawn Hall (Auburn). Head coach Mark Pope still has one remaining roster spot to fill if he chooses to do so, although the overall situation remains unclear.

The confusion around college athletics continues, but for now, Gilvin intends to play college basketball in 2026-27.