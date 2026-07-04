Former Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa arrested by FBI

Former Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa, who was recently announced as a new addition for La Familia in The Basketball Tournament, has been arrested by the FBI, multiple sources tell KSR.

The 25-year-old from Estonia’s arrest was in connection to a multimillion dollar fraud scheme dating back to his time at West Virginia as a Mountaineer in 2023-24. He’s being extradited back to West Virginia with a court hearing scheduled for next week.

Kriisa averaged 5.8 points and 3.0 assists in 19 games this past season at Cincinnati. He previously averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 assists per contest in his lone season at Kentucky — Mark Pope’s first in Lexington. West Virginia (2023-24) and Arizona (2020-23) made up his other stops in college basketball across six total seasons. The 6-3 guard averaged 8.8 points and 4.4 assists in 127 career games with 106 total starts.

His career in Lexington ended after just nine games, breaking his foot and undergoing season-ending surgery following Kentucky’s overtime win over Gonzaga in Seattle.