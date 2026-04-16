Former Kentucky guard Travis Perry finds new home

The Lyon King will be taking his talents to the A-10 after two seasons in the SEC.

Travis Perry, who started his career at Kentucky before transferring to Ole Miss for his sophomore campaign, has committed to Dayton, his agent Nate Conley of Court XIV told KSR.

The former Wildcat chose the Flyers over Missouri and WKU, among others. They invested in him heavily as a focal point of the offense in 2026-27, a top priority for Perry once he entered the portal this cycle.

After his debut season in Lexington, he landed in Oxford under Chris Beard, starting in 16 of 35 games for the Rebels and averaging 5.3 points and 1.1 assists per game. He played his best basketball late in the year during a surprising SEC Tournament run, including a 16-point, six-rebound effort against Georgia in the second round. Ole Miss played from Wednesday to Saturday before being knocked out in the semifinals.

Perry averaged 2.7 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists in his freshman campaign at Kentucky. Mark Pope made it clear he wanted the Eddyville, KY native back in year two — “It was devastating to me, it hurts my soul,” he said last offseason — but Perry said a move to Ole Miss was best for his future.

“I was very pleased with my freshman season at Kentucky, and I feel like we had a great group of guys who I was able to learn from and just kind of transform my game,” Perry told Jake Thompson of OM Spirit. “It’s hard for any freshman coming in, especially for a freshman coming into the SEC, the best conference ever in college basketball. So, I was very blessed to have that opportunity.

“I have nothing but love and respect for those guys and I wish them all the best but when I got in the portal, I felt like Coach Beard’s vision for me was exactly what I was looking for and I felt like we had a lot of guys coming here who wanted to win, wanted to compete at a high level and I felt like I could come in and impact that.”

Now, after looking for another fresh start, he’s found it at Dayton under Anthony Grant.