If you’re torn between who to cheer for in this year’s rendition of the Super Bowl, allow me to nudge you in a Big Blue direction. Sure, no former Kentucky player will actually be suiting up for the Seattle Seahawks or the New England Patriots on the actual field for the most-viewed football game on Earth, but that doesn’t mean a former ‘Cat can’t win a Super Bowl ring. Enter Quinton Bohanna.

Bohanna, the massive 350-pound nose tackle who played at Kentucky from 2017-2020, spent most of this season on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. He received a call-up to the active roster for five games, and he logged three tackles during that stretch.

On December 4th, Seattle waived Bohanna, only for the Green Bay Packers to claim him the next day. He played one game for the Pack in Week 17, where he recorded another two tackles, but the team waived him on December 30th.

Even though he didn’t finish the season with the Seahawks, his contribution to the team’s success this year makes him eligible for the most coveted finger hardware in sports if the Seahawks prevail in Super Bowl LX. Technically, former players only receive rings at the owner’s discretion, but it isn’t as if Bohanna was a one-week fill-in. He spent most of the season with the team and would certainly fit the criteria as someone ownership would want to reward should the franchise win the championship.

During his time at Kentucky, Quinton “Big Bo” Bohanna played 45 years across four games, including four bowl games. He totaled 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks in his collegiate career. The Dallas Cowboys drafted him in the 6th round of the 2021 draft, where he had two solid years before bouncing around to several different teams, including the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, and yes, the Seattle Seahawks.

If you need a team to pull for on Super Bowl Sunday, find some navy blue in the drawer and cheer for another Kentucky big man to win a ring.