Former Kentucky QB Terry Wilson Extends his Professional Football Career

Terry Wilson had his Kentucky career limited by injuries, but he continues to find a way to hang around and cash checks playing football. It’s impressive.

The former Kentucky quarterback recently inked a deal with the Montreal Alouettes, the CFL team announced on Monday. This will be his third season in the Canadian Football League after previously suiting up for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Before taking his talents to the Great North, he spent a couple of springs on Houston’s USFL team.

Touchdown Terry has not been lighting up scoreboards with his rocket arm. In four years of professional spring football, he’s only attempted 39 passes. But his legs, the same ones he used to rush for a 24-yard touchdown against Florida in 2018, have been a valuable weapon in the CFL. He enters the game as a reserve who can use his legs to throw a change-up to the defense. He rushed for five touchdowns over two years in Winnipeg, and that doesn’t include this explosive run that set up a score.

A tip of the cap to Terry Wilson. His career had a promising start at Kentucky, then fizzled out thanks to a variety of factors, but he kept at it. He’s found a way to get paid to play football throughout his 20s. Canadian summers are beautiful, and he just upgraded from Winnipeg to Montreal. If being a backup QB in the NFL is the best job in sports, CFL backup isn’t too bad either. Well done, Terry.

Other Former Kentucky Wildcats with Lengthy CFL Careers

Micah Johnson just hung up his helmets and shoulder pads this spring. The 37-year-old will coach in Saskatchewan following his 12-year career. One of the most decorated defensive linemen in his time, he earned five All-Star nods and won three Grey Cups. He ended his career with a win in the Grey Cup.

Long before he became the Kentucky defensive line coach, Anwar Stewart was creating havoc in the CFL trenches. He played for 13 years, including 11 in Montreal. Stewart was the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2004 and ended his career with 66 sacks in Montreal, the second-most in franchise history.

QB Shane Boyd played professionally for 15 years, bouncing around between the NFL, NFL Europe, the CFL, United Football League, Arena Football League, and Continental Indoor Football League.

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