Former Kentucky signee Somto Cyril plans to enter transfer portal

It feels like forever ago — roughly 2.5 years, actually — that John Calipari was announcing Somto Cyril as part of Kentucky’s 2024 signing class. Fast forward a couple of seasons, and Cyril is now expected to hit the open market.

On3’s Joe Tipton reported Tuesday afternoon that Cyril intends to enter this name into the transfer portal once the window officially opens on April 7. The 6-foot-11 beast of a center spent his last two seasons at Georgia following Calipari’s departure from UK to Arkansas. That move ended up being a good one for Cyril’s overall game.

Cyril came off the bench in 33 games as a true freshman for the Bulldogs in 2024-25, averaging 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 14 minutes per outing. He blossomed into a high-level defender as a full-time starter this past season, posting 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and an SEC-leading 2.2 blocks in just 21.2 minutes while shooting 75.9 percent from the field. Cyril was named to the 2026 SEC All-Defensive Team for his efforts.

Cyril was originally part of Kentucky’s 2024 recruiting class, which also included Jayden Quaintance, Boogie Fland, Billy Richmond, and Travis Perry. Oh, how things have changed since then…

NEWS: Georgia center Somto Cyril plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3. ⁰⁰The 6-11 sophomore led the SEC in blocks per game (2.34) and was all SEC-Defensive team. Averaged 9.3 points and 5.4 boards as well.



Represented by @ontimeagencygrp.https://t.co/mAQJO01b7I https://t.co/eBZfASrJhE pic.twitter.com/YsfVSmaD57 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 31, 2026

Cyril will instantly become one of the top available centers in the transfer market this offseason. The portal is still a week away from opening, but On3 has already slotted him as the 6th-best player (and top overall center) expected to transfer. The Nigerian native does most of his work exclusively inside the paint, but there aren’t many Division I hoopers as strong and forceful as the 260-pound Cyril.

Kentucky fans will likely remember Cyril looking like a freak of nature whenever he took on the Wildcats while at UGA. He went for six points (3-6 FG), eight rebounds, and one block as a freshman before dropping 14 points (6-8 FG), eight rebounds, two steals, and one block this past season. The Bulldogs won both games against UK.

Georgia has now seen three players from last season’s team, which finished 22-11 and made the NCAA Tournament, announce intentions to transfer. Leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson (17.4 PPG) did the same on Monday, while bench player Dylan James (4.5 PPG) pulled the trigger last week. Georgia head coach Mike White will have to replace at least three key rotational pieces going into 2026-27.

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