Former Kentucky star Ron Mercer to be inducted into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

The state of Tennessee gave us Ron Mercer, but the state of Kentucky turned him into a basketball star.

It was announced on Thursday that Mercer is set to be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Omni Nashville Downtown hotel. A Nashville native and two-time Tennessee Mr. Basketball winner, the 6-foot-7 wing played his college ball with the Wildcats, helping UK win the 1996 national championship before turning into a First Team All-American in 1997.

“Ron Mercer’s excellence at every level of basketball is a testament to his talent and determination,” Brad Willis, Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, said. “From Nashville’s high school courts to national championships in college and a successful professional career, Ron’s legacy is one that inspires Tennessee athletes and fans alike.”

After scoring over 1,000 points in his two-year career at Kentucky, Mercer went on to play in the NBA for eight seasons with seven different franchises. He made the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 1998 with the Boston Celtics, which drafted him 6th overall in the 1997 NBA Draft.

Mercer was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020.

Congratulations to Ron Mercer for being inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame 👏



📰🔗 https://t.co/sU7FJmGjeK pic.twitter.com/DkBzE5nAjw — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 10, 2026

Mercer remains one of the most decorated basketball players to ever come out of Tennessee. He won back-to-back Tennessee Mr. Basketball awards as a sophomore and junior at Goodpasture Christian School, including a state runner-up finish, before spending his senior year at Oak Hill Academy (VA), where he was named the Naismith Prep Player of the Year.

At the time, he was considered one of the best high school players in the country. Then-Kentucky head coach Rick Pitino scooped him up (beating out the Tennessee Volunteers) and quickly inserted the freshman into the Wildcats’ rotation. Mercer averaged 8.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18.8 minutes as a rookie during UK’s championship run in 1995-96, landing himself a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team.

Mercer followed that up with a breakout sophomore campaign in 1996-97: 18.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 32.5 minutes on 49.3 percent shooting. He was tabbed SEC Player of the Year and a consensus First Team All-American, although UK ended up losing in the title game. Despite that, in both seasons at Kentucky, Mercer was named to the All-NCAA Tournament Team.

Pitino and Mercer then linked up again in the NBA when the former jumped to the Celtics. Mercer’s pro career saw him score with ease early on, but his time in the league didn’t last long. He was out of the NBA by age 28. Even still, there’s no denying the talent he had as a basketball player and the on-court impact he made at Kentucky.