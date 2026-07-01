KSR Baseball
Former Kentucky starting catcher Owen Jenkins will continue baseball career at Texas Tech
Transfer portal movement is a two-way street. Kentucky is finding starters in college baseball free agency but has also lost some key contributors. The only full-time starter to leave the program via the portal has found a new home. Owen Jenkins is headed to the Big 12.
The Lexington (Ky.) Catholic product will spend his sophomore season at Texas Tech. Jenkins has three years of eligibility remaining.
Owen Jenkins started 38 games as a true freshman and finished the 2026 season slashing .242/.302/.315 across 164 plate appearances with seven extra-base hits, 17 RBI, and nine stolen bases. Jenkins did not show a ton of power throughout the season but owns good size (6-2, 215) and speed. After gaining a ton of experience in year one, Jenkins will look to have a big sophomore year in West Texas.
Kentucky lost three catchers in the transfer portal this offseason but has replaced them with Indiana transfer Brayden Ricketts and Houston transfer Riley Jackson. The Bat Cats will have a new full-time starting catcher for the third time in three seasons.
Kentucky baseball transfer tracker
So far, we know of 11 Kentucky baseball players who will be looking for a new home this offseason. The portal window officially closes June 30.
- RHP Oliver Boone (RSo.) — Committed to USC
- RHP Tommy Skelding (RSo.)
- RHP Bryson Treichel (So.)
- RHP Tristan Hunter (So.) — Committed to Missouri State
- LHP Toby Peterson (So.)
- C Tagger Tyson (Jr.)
- C Owen Jenkins (Fr.) — Committed to Texas Tech
- OF Ryan Schwartz (So.)
- C Alex Duffey (Sr.)
- RHP Lucas Hail (Fr.)
- INF Michael Gardner (Fr.)
- INF Maxime Boies (Fr.)
Kentucky baseball transfer commits
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Misc.
|Brody Chrisman
|OF (6-3, 205)
|Zion (Ind.) Community
|Purdue | Akron
|Redshirt Senior
|All-MAC in 2026 (1.056 OPS with 27 XBH and 23 steals).
|JP Peltier
|IF/OF (6-3, 195)
|Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne
|Wright State
|Senior
|All-Horizon League in 2026 (20 HR in 2025, 24 doubles in 2026)
|Kale Hammer
|LHP (6-3, 200)
|Snohomish (Wash.) High
|Gonzaga | Seattle
|Redshirt Junior
|Made 13 starts (5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 K, 70 IP) in 2026.
|Logan Hastings
|RHP (6-0, 185)
|Huntingtown (Md.) High
|Maryland
|Junior
|Made 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons in the Big Ten.
|PJ Craig
|RHP (6-4, 220)
|Barnegat (N.J.) High
|Rider
|Redshirt Senior
|Two-time All-MAAC selection with 44 career starts and over 250 innings.
|Owen Lee
|INF (6-0, 190)
|Trenton (Tenn.) Peabody
|Tennessee Tech
|Redshirt Junior
|Shortstop with 21 career HR across 461 plate appearances.
|Mason Snyder
|RHP (5-8, 175)
|Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin County
|Berry College (D-III) | Western Carolina
|Senior
|Former D-III transfer who went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA as relief pitcher and earned All-SoCon honors.
|Alex Kelsey
|OF (5-11, 185)
|Reading (Pa.) Exteter
|Saint Joseph’s
|Junior
|All A-10 selection with a career .474 on-base percentage and 37 stolen bases.
|Brayden Ricketts
|C (6-2, 210)
|Brampton (Ont.) Jean Augustine Secondary
|Indiana
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Left-handed swinging catcher who clubbed 9 home runs in 153 at-bats as a redshirt freshman.
|Cooper Corkrean
|LHP (6-3, 200)
|Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch
|Galveston College | New Mexico
|Senior
|Former JUCO transfer who posted 22.5% K rate with 4 saves and 2 starts in the Mountain West.
|Riley Jackson
|C/1B (6-1, 205)
|Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie
|Florida State | Houston
|Senior
|Slugged .512 with 30 extra-base hits in his first season with more 50 plate appearances in college baseball.
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