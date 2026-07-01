Former Kentucky starting catcher Owen Jenkins will continue baseball career at Texas Tech

Transfer portal movement is a two-way street. Kentucky is finding starters in college baseball free agency but has also lost some key contributors. The only full-time starter to leave the program via the portal has found a new home. Owen Jenkins is headed to the Big 12.

The Lexington (Ky.) Catholic product will spend his sophomore season at Texas Tech. Jenkins has three years of eligibility remaining.

Owen Jenkins started 38 games as a true freshman and finished the 2026 season slashing .242/.302/.315 across 164 plate appearances with seven extra-base hits, 17 RBI, and nine stolen bases. Jenkins did not show a ton of power throughout the season but owns good size (6-2, 215) and speed. After gaining a ton of experience in year one, Jenkins will look to have a big sophomore year in West Texas.

Kentucky lost three catchers in the transfer portal this offseason but has replaced them with Indiana transfer Brayden Ricketts and Houston transfer Riley Jackson. The Bat Cats will have a new full-time starting catcher for the third time in three seasons.

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

So far, we know of 11 Kentucky baseball players who will be looking for a new home this offseason. The portal window officially closes June 30.

RHP Oliver Boone (RSo.) — Committed to USC

(RSo.) — Committed to USC RHP Tommy Skelding (RSo.)

(RSo.) RHP Bryson Treichel (So.)

(So.) RHP Tristan Hunter (So.) — Committed to Missouri State

(So.) — Committed to Missouri State LHP Toby Peterson (So.)

(So.) C Tagger Tyson (Jr.)

(Jr.) C Owen Jenkins (Fr.) — Committed to Texas Tech

(Fr.) — Committed to Texas Tech OF Ryan Schwartz (So.)

(So.) C Alex Duffey (Sr.)

(Sr.) RHP Lucas Hail (Fr.)

(Fr.) INF Michael Gardner (Fr.)

(Fr.) INF Maxime Boies (Fr.)

Kentucky baseball transfer commits