Former Kentucky target Donnie Freeman out for 2026-27 season with Achilles injury

Earlier in the offseason, Kentucky was one of the finalists to land Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman in the transfer portal. A couple of months later, Freeman’s 2026-27 season came to an end before it could even begin.

Freeman, who ended up landing at St. John’s to play for Rick Pitino, has been ruled out for next season after undergoing successful srugery on his Achilles. Pitino broke the news on Wednesday afternoon. Freeman was ranked as the 19th-best player to transfer this offseason by Rivals.

“Donnie Freeman had successful Achilles tendon surgery performed by Dr Martin O’Malley,” Pitino wrote on social media. “Donnie had a non contact injury in a workout and will miss the season. Donnie is an awesome young man, we will get him back better than ever!”

As a sophomore at Syracuse in 2025-26, the 6-foot-9 Freeman averaged 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds on 47.4 percent shooting for the Orange. Freeman is also part of the Bahamas Men’s National Team, which is led by Mikhail McLean (a Kentucky assistant) as the head coach. They’ve been going through training camp this week in Miami ahead of a World Cup qualifier game on July 3.

Donnie Freeman had successful Achilles tendon surgery performed by Dr Martin O'Malley. Donnie had a non contact injury in a workout and will miss the season. Donnie is an awesome young man, we will get him back better than ever! — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) July 1, 2026

Kentucky was one of the first teams to prioritize Freeman in portal free agency. Mark Pope‘s program was even considered a frontrunner before Pitino and the Red Storm swooped in with a late push that was enough to get a deal done. That miss led the Wildcats to shift focus toward James Madison forward Justin McBride, who committed to UK eight days after Freeman chose St. John’s.

This is just another example of injuries being the worst. Achilles tears seem to be more and more common. Hopefully Freeman can make a full recovery and return for the 2027-28 campaign. But regardless, this is a massive blow for Pitino’s squad going into the fall.