Former Kentucky target Isaac Celiscar commits to Baylor

A potential Mo Dioubate replacement is off the board for Kentucky, as Yale transfer Isaac Celiscar has committed to Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears.

Officially listed as a small forward, he’s more of a do-it-all jumbo wing at 6-foot-6 with inside and outside versatility, earning Second Team All-Ivy League honors in 2025-26. With the ability to play up or down the lineup, he averaged 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.1 minutes per contest with shooting splits of 57/41/80. That’s what piqued Mark Pope‘s interest for the Wildcats, setting up an early Zoom meeting with the rising junior before flying out to visit with him in person.

From there, however, little confirmed contact or continued interest between the two parties. There was talk of a visit to Lexington being in the works, but nothing ever came of those conversations. Elsewhere, Baylor made him a serious priority and pushed for the kill once star guard Tounde Yessoufou chose to enter the transfer portal. The Bears went for value over the PR win of retaining the former five-star, immediately pivoting to close the deal with Celiscar.

He was rated as the No. 117 overall prospect and No. 17 small forward in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

Looking at the other options for Kentucky at forward, St. Mary’s Paulius Murauskas came off the board to Arizona State while Iowa’s Alvaro Folgueiras made the move to Louisville following Syracuse’s Donnie Freeman’s decision to turn down Pope for Rick Pitino at St. John’s. Even Sebastian Williams-Adams, who was seemingly available for three minutes out of Auburn, quickly committed to Vanderbilt.

Now, only Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic and Santa Clara’s Allen Graves — ranked No. 3 and No. 6 overall, respectively, and the top power forwards in the entire portal class — remain available at the position out of the top 24.

Pope’s going to have to pull a rabbit out of his hat for star talent.