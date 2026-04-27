Former Kentucky target Miikka Muurinen commits to Arkansas

Miikka Muurinen was once seen as a top Kentucky target in 2026, receiving an offer from Mark Pope and the Wildcats following a breakout summer in ’24 that saw him emerge as one of the most skilled and versatile bigs in his age group. Duke, Michigan, Alabama, North Carolina and Arkansas were among those to join UK in extending scholarships and making a push in that stretch.

The 6-11 forward took officials to Utah, Michigan and Arkansas that fall, but once the high school season started going into 2025, his recruitment fell off a cliff. He opted against playing AAU ball last spring and summer, then decided to play professionally in Serbia for KK Partizan rather than return to high school in the United States. His time with the club ended in February, and after speculation that he might jump straight to the NBA and avoid college entirely, the Finnish standout — hilariously nicknamed “Slim Jesus” — did not enter the draft and instead decided to pick a school.

Technically choosing from a final seven of Kentucky, Indiana, Arkansas, North Carolina, BYU, Illinois and NC State — he named those finalists back in July 2025 — Muurinen today came off the board to none other than John Calipari and the Razorbacks.

Joe Tipton of Rivals broke the news on Monday.

The talent is obvious, listed at No. 15 in the country and No. 2 at his position in 2026, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, but there are serious maturity concerns that Coach Cal will have to deal with next season in Fayetteville.

“Miikka has the potential to be a top player, but that is not enough,” Partizan coach Joan Penarroya said of Muurinen. “You won’t become a player based on ‘highlights’ alone… He does not know the tactical level of the game, which is normal, because he is young and comes from a different type of basketball… He is not currently adequate to play in a team like ours. There is a part of basketball that he does not understand at the moment.”

If there is anybody capable of handling personality and character issues, though, it’s Calipari. He’s turned guys previously deemed locker-room cancers into NBA superstars — so it’s a great fit for Muurinen. But it’s never a guarantee.

One way or another, Pope and the Wildcats will have to see him this season in the SEC. Will he become a headache for Cal or the rest of the league?