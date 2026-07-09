Former Kentucky target Nikola Kusturica commits to UCLA

The writing has been on the wall, and now it’s official: Nikola Kusturica is a Bruin. The Serbian star has committed to UCLA, a source confirms with KSR.

Travis Branham of 247Sports was the first to break the news.

Kentucky was previously in the running and made a push, joining a list of finalists that also included Michigan and Gonzaga, with Arizona, Louisville, Illinois, UConn, Duke and North Carolina also expressing varying levels of interest. FC Barcelona extended a competitive return offer, as well, but the NIL money that came with a move to college basketball in the United States was too much to pass up.

Kusturica proved to be worth the hype during Serbia’s run to the FIBA U17 World Cup championship game against the United States, going for 37 points in the loss, but averaging 24.6 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.3 SPG and 1.7 BPG en route to the silver medal.

Mark Pope told KSR this week the Wildcats were still “active” with their 15th and final roster spot, but the fit had to be right and he didn’t want to disrupt Kentucky’s chemistry — “our gym feels good,” he added.

“Maybe. We’re still active,” Pope said of adding another piece. “I love my roster right now, but if we find the right piece at the right time — and that could look like a lot of different things. It could be a developmental piece; it could be a depth piece; it could be — there’s a lot of different slices where we’ve gone. If we find the right person, we could, but I like the roster a lot right now. I think we go to battle.”

It will not be Kusturica, despite serious speculation in early June that the Wildcats were not only in the hunt, but potentially on the cusp of earning a commitment on a lucrative two-year agreement. Those rumors proved to be intentional misdirection in an effort to drive up the Serbian star’s NIL cost rather than legitimate traction with Kentucky. UK was firmly in the mix, but never the runaway favorite, as previously reported.

Gonzaga and Michigan picked up their own buzz at times while UCLA lurked in the shadows as a dark horse, waiting for the dust to settle before making its move. Now, the Bruins enter 2026-27 with Kusturica on a two-year agreement ahead of his likely jump to the NBA in 2028 as a serious contender for top-five status.