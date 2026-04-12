Former Kentucky target Tyrone Riley IV commits to Oregon

San Francisco transfer guard Tyrone Riley IV was rumored to be an immediate target for Kentucky once he hit the portal earlier in the week. Mark Pope and the Wildcats were in the mix last offseason in a similar spot, but the Watts, CA native decided to withdraw and suit up for a second season with the Dons.

The thought process at the time was that he could get a nice little pay bump and become a pro in year two without the platform and increased competition. His production increased, but the draft status didn’t come with it, so he hit the portal once again looking for a bigger opportunity.

That won’t be in Lexington, however, as the long shot-making guard decided to commit to Oregon on Saturday, he told On3’s Joe Tipton.

NEWS: San Francisco transfer guard Tyrone Riley IV has committed to Oregon, he told @On3.



The 6-6 sophomore averaged 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season, shooting nearly 37% from three.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/paAkzygBQ0 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 11, 2026

That’s because Kentucky’s pursuit slowed to a standstill once Kam Williams decided to return to Lexington. Riley was the perfect backup option for the same role, but the overlap made the Wildcats pivot with the USF transfer turning his attention toward the Ducks and Louisville — he had official visits scheduled to both this weekend.

Unfortunately for the Cards, the latter visit never happened, as Riley made his commitment to the Ducks while on campus in Eugene on Saturday.

Riley averaged 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in two seasons with the Dons, who racked up a combined record of 42-26 in his two seasons with the program. Now, he makes his way to the Big Ten to play for Dana Altman.

Elsewhere, Kentucky has lost Jaland Lowe, Jasper Johnson, Brandon Garrison, Mo Dioubate, Andrija Jelavic, Denzel Aberdeen and Collin Chandler to the portal with Jelavic (Ohio State), Aberdeen (Florida) and Chandler (BYU) off the board. The Wildcats are still looking for their first transfer commitment — and remain in pursuit of No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes, who will visit Lexington in the coming days.

On to the next for the Cats.