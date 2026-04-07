Former Kentucky Transfer Portal Target Magoon Gwath Re-Enters Free Agency
A familiar name will be back in the transfer portal when the official window opens at midnight. Magoon Gwath is once again testing the free agency market.
Gwath was a player BBN kept a close eye on early in the 2025 transfer portal cycle. Kentucky and Michigan were considered the top potential destinations for the 7-footer when he surprisingly announced a return to San Diego State. When the San Diego Union-Tribune reported his return to the Aztecs on April 1, the lede was “This is not an April Fool’s joke.”
The decision was so surprising because of Gwath’s resume. He arrived in San Diego as an unranked recruit. During his first season with the Aztecs, the 7-footer averaged 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and a league-leading 2.6 blocks per game, earning Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Ahead of his return, head coach Brian Dutcher noted that Gwath was taking a pay cut to show his loyalty to the program that gave him a shot. That gamble did not pay off for either side. San Diego State missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons, as Gwath’s minutes per game slightly dipped to 19, tallying 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per contest in 2025-26.
- 1Breaking
Malachi Moreno
says no to portal, will test NBA Draft.
- 2Hot
Moreno Intel
Behind-the-scenes on his decision.
- 3
Mo Dioubate ➡️
will enter the Transfer Portal
- 4Live
Roster Tracker
tracking Stay/Go Decisions on Portal Eve
- 5New
Moreno's decision
keeps Kentucky dream alive
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It’s unclear if Kentucky will take another swing at the lengthy 7-footer during this transfer portal cycle. What is clear is that there will be no shortage of chaos when the free agency period officially tips off at midnight. We’ll be locked in every step of the way.
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