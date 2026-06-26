Former Kentucky Wildcat Andy Green is the Manager of the New York Mets

A midseason managerial change has put a former Kentucky Wildcat at the top of the chain of command in the Big Apple.

Andy Green has been named the interim manager of the New York Mets. He’ll lead the team for the rest of the 2026 campaign. Carlos Mendoza was fired before the All-Star break after the Mets mustered a 34-47 record. They are dead last in the NL East, 15 games back, and losers of six straight.

A Lexington Christian Academy product, Green stayed in his hometown to play college baseball and became one of the most prolific players in program history. A shortstop for the Wildcats from 1997-2000, he is still the Kentucky baseball record-holder in hits (277), runs (199), starts (225), at bats (908), and appearances (228). He capped off his senior campaign with a .368 batting average (89-for-242), 18 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 45 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases.

After his time at Kentucky, Green battled for about a decade in and around Major League Baseball. He first made the show with the Diamondbacks in 2004. Green remained in Arizona for three years, a place he eventually returned to get his start in coaching. The final MLB team he played for is the team he’s currently managing, the Mets.

Green has experience as a manager. He led the San Diego Padres from 2016-19, but was never able to reach the postseason, finishing his tenure with a 274-366 record (.428).

Green most recently worked for the Cubs as a bench coach and joined the Mets organization in the front office as the Senior VP of Player Development. His management experience is giving him another shot to lead a Major League Baseball team. Even though the Mets have been slightly better than hot dog water, they still have the second-most-expensive roster in baseball. That’s gotta be good for something, right?

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